‘I drank far too much’: Read Chris Pincher’s resignation letter in full after Tory MP ‘groped two men’

Deputy Chief Whip has written to Boris Johnson following an incident at a Tory Party private members’ club in London’s Piccadilly

Zoe Tidman
Friday 01 July 2022 08:46
Chris Pincher: Tory deputy chief whip resigns over ‘groping’ claims

The Tory party has been hit by a fresh scandal after its deputy chief whip resigned over an alleged groping incident.

Chris Pincher quit his post on Thursday over a drunken incident the night before.

Mr Pincher, who was responsible for maintaining discipline among Conservative MPs, said he had “embarrassed myself and other people” after having had “far too much” to drink.

It is alleged he groped two fellow guests at the Carlton Club - a Tory Party private members’ club in London’s Piccadilly - on Wednesday evening.

While he has stood down from his position as deputy chief whip, it is yet unclear whether he will remain in his position as MP for Tamworth.

Mr Pincher said in his resignation letter to the prime minister he had “embarrassed” himself and leaving his government post was the “right thing to do in the circumstances”.

Chris Pincher has quit his post as Tory deputy chief whip

(PA)

Here is the resignation letter in full:

Dear Prime Minister

Last night I drank far too much.

I’ve embarrassed myself and other people which is the last thing I want to do and for that I apologise to you and to those concerned.

I think the right thing to do in the circumstances is for me to resign as deputy chief whip. I owe it to you and the people I’ve caused upset to, to do this.

I want to assure you that you will continue to have my full support from the back benches, and I wish you all the best as you deal with the aftershocks of Covid and the challenges of international inflation.”

It has been the honour of my life to have served in Her Majesty’s government.

Yours ever

