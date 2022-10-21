Labour MP could lose seat after sexual misconduct findings upheld

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Labour MP is facing four weeks’ suspension from the Commons and a recall by-election after an inquiry upheld allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Christian Matheson, MP for the City of Chester since 2015, was found to have put undue pressure on a female staff member to go on a “sexually motivated” trip overseas with him.

And he was found to have made “unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances” to the same woman - who is no longer working for him - during and after a corporate event outside parliament.

The Independent Expert Panel set up to investigation bullying and harassment allegations after the “Pestminster” scandal found that there was “ no doubt” that the MP was “seeking to initiate a sexual relationship with the complainant, his junior employee”.

The panel said: “This wished-for relationship was unwanted and unwelcome throughout. The evidence confirms that his actions were entirely non-consensual, as well as threatening, intimidating, undermining and humiliating for the complainant.

Mr Matheson, 54, appealed against the panel’s initial findings, but the appeal was dismissed as he had brought forward no substantive new evidence.

The panel’s recommendation of a four-week suspension must be confirmed by a vote in the House of Commons before taking effect.

If confirmed, the suspension would trigger a recall petition, allowing voters in his constituency to force a by-election.

Following an investigation by an independent investigator, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone upheld two allegations of sexual misconduct against Mr

She concluded that he had invited the complainant to take a private trip abroad, and “the invitation was sexually motivated, unwanted, and had placed the complainant under pressure and intimidated her”.

And she found during a work-related corporate event, he “linked arms with her; made personal comments about her appearance while looking at her suggestively; made her hold his hand as they left and insisted on accompanying her to her bus stop”.

Once at the bus stop, he “invited her back to his flat, kissed her twice on the forehead and attempted to kiss her on the mouth”.

The Commissioner concluded that these were all “unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances.”

Mr Matheson did not appeal the Commissioner’s decision, but contested some of her findings during the process of determining punishment.

Although it took into account the fact that Mr Matheson accepted that he had breached the sexual misconduct policy, the panel found that his “continuing failure to acknowledge the full extent of his misconduct [was] an aggravating factor” and “insulting to the complainant”.

“The clear imbalance of power” between Mr Matheson and the complainant, her vulnerability, and reliance on him for employment, were further serious aggravating factors.

It determined Mr Matheson should be suspended from the House for four weeks for a “serious breach of the Behaviour Code”.