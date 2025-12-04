Who is the British billionaire behind £9m Reform donation?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform UK has recently received the biggest single donation in UK history to a political party from a living person, official figures show.

In August, Nigel Farage’s party received £9 million from Christopher Harborne, a British businessman who has had a long affiliation with right-wing politics and Brexit.

The huge sum meant that Reform UK received the largest amount of donations between July and September this year, with the Conservatives trailing at £7 million and Labour coming in third at £2.5 million.

The donation also marks another defector from Kemi Badenoch’s party, which is struggling to retain its voter base in the wake of Reform UK’s growing popularity.

In previous years, Mr Harborne has made substantial donations to both the Tories and the Brexit Party, and had even accompanied Boris Johnson on a trip to Ukraine when he was prime minister.

open image in gallery Nigel Farage’s party received the largest amount of donations between July and September ( PA )

Who is Christopher Harborne?

Mr Harborne is a British businessman and a leading cryptocurrency investor in his early 60s.

He was educated at Westminster School, an elite private school near the Houses of Parliament, before studying at Downing College in Cambridge and receiving an MBA at the prestigious business school INSEAD.

He currently resides in Thailand, and holds Thai citizenship under the name Chakrit Sakunkrit.

open image in gallery Christopher Harborne gave £9m to Reform ( Christopher Harborne )

Where has his wealth come from?

Earlier in his career, Mr Harborne worked as a management consultant at McKinsey and Co, before relocating to Asia to run a research company.

He is now the chief executive of Sherriff Global Group, which trades in private planes, and the owner of AML Global, a firm that sells aviation fuel.

Additionally, Mr Harborne has had a shareholder stake in the defence tech firm Qinetiq, which has previously been awarded Ministry of Defence (MoD) contracts.

As well as his aviation businesses, he is a technology investor and set up a company Singular AI Consulting Limited, and is now a shareholder for the cryptocurrency Tether.

open image in gallery He accompanied Boris Johnson to meet Volodymyr Zelensky (right) in Kyiv in September 2023 ( AFP via Getty Images )

What is his involvement in politics?

The businessman has donated on several occasions to right-wing parties, including a £6m donation to the Brexit Party in 2019 and a £3m donation shortly before the 2019 general election.

Since 2001, he has also made smaller donations to the Tories, amounting to around £15,000 per annum.

In November 2022, Mr Harborne donated £1 million to the private office of Boris Johnson, one of the biggest donations ever made to an individual British politician.

He subsequently acted as an advisor to the former prime minister on his trip to Kyiv in September 2023 to meet Volodymyr Zelensky.

Reform UK have denied that Nigel Farage’s promotion of Tether, the crypto currency Harborne is a shareholder in, and support for deregulation of crypto currency in the UK is linked to the donation.

When asked about the link, a spokesman for the party said: “No. [It is] because he (Harborne) supports Reform UK, just like he supported the Brexit Party.”