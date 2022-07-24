Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

John Kerry warning to Liz Truss not to ‘jigger’ with climate change levies

Tory leadership contender backs 2050 Net Zero target but wants to suspend green tax

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Sunday 24 July 2022 14:16
Comments
<p>John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate (Yui Mok/PA)</p>

John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate (Yui Mok/PA)

(PA Wire)

US president Joe Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry has warned Tory leadership contender Liz Truss not to “jigger” with the UK’s plans to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions by slashing green levies which help pay for the transition to clean energy.

Ms Truss has said that she backs the target of Net Zero by 2050, but wants to suspend levies which add 8 per cent to energy bills in order to do it “in a way that doesn’t harm people and businesses”.

But Mr Kerry said that any savings from tax giveaways will be massively outweighed by the cost of extreme weather if global warming is not reined in.

While insisted that he did not want to interfere in the choice of the UK’s next prime minister, he said he would “pointedly and adamantly” advise against any move to water down commitments to carbon reductions confirmed at last year’s COP26 summit in Glasgow.

Responding to Ms Truss’s plans, he told BBC Radio 4’s World This Weekend: “I obviously don’t want to get involved in the leadership decision with respect to these next weeks and what will happen in the UK.

Recommended

“But I will say very pointedly and adamantly: We’re behind. We do not have the luxury of jiggering with the 2050 right now, because we are currently headed to a warming of planet somewhere between 2.5 degrees and 3.5 degrees centigrade.

“The world is already warmed to 1.1 - close to 1.2 - degrees. Now, the cushion we have between 1.5 and that is obviously tiny.

“And we see what’s happening with the damages on the planet at 1.1 degrees. Imagine when you get to 1.5.

“Every tenth of a degree that we warm is going to cost us trillions more dollars. So whatever tax-waylaying or giveaway there is now at the expense of climate is going to be absolutely superceded by the cost of damage.”

Ms Truss raised environmentalist concerns when she said in a televised leadership debate: “I back the net zero target. We need to deliver it in a way, though, that doesn't harm people and businesses.

“That's why I would have a moratorium on the green levy,. take it out of general taxation so that we can relieve the pressure and find better ways to deliver Net Zero.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in