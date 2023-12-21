Ministers climbdown on plans to make Brits earn £38,000 to bring their spouse to UK

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The government has performed a partial climbdown on new visa rules which critics claimed would tear couples and families apart.

Ministers have announced moves to postpone plans to allow only those earning £38,700 or above to bring their spouse to the UK.

Instead the threshold will still rise sharply, to £29,000, in the spring.

The Liberal Democrats, who had dubbed the plans the ‘family breakup bill’, accused the government of a “half thought through idea”

The party’s home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael said: "You have to wonder who is in charge at the Home Office, or if anyone is.

"It was clear to everyone else that the raising of the earnings threshold was unworkable.

"This was yet another half thought through idea to placate the hardliners on their own backbenches.

"James Cleverly needs to put down the spade and stop digging. Decisions like this should be made by experts and politicians working together.

"He should also publish the advice from the Treasury and OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) about the impact that his package of changes will have on the economy.”

Home Office minister Lord Sharpe of Epsom confirmed in answer to a written parliamentary question that the threshold would be raised in the spring - to £29,000.

The current level is £18,600, which means 75% of the UK’s workers would meet the requirement.

If it was raised to £38,700 just 30% would, Lord Sharpe also confirmed.

He added: The MIR will be increased in incremental stages to give predictability. In Spring 2024, we will raise the threshold to £29,000” before moving to £34,500 and then finally £38,700.

No date for when the threshold would rise beyond £29,000 was given in the answer.