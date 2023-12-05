Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick has suggested he would like to see a fresh crackdown to cut net migration levels after his boss James Cleverly announced a package of curbs.

Home secretary unveiled a five-point plan in the Commons aimed at cutting the number of people coming to the UK by around 300,000.

But Mr Jenrick – seen as a hardline ally of sacked home secretary Suella Braverman – said further measures may be needed to bring numbers down, and there are “merits” in imposing an absolute cap on visas.

Ms Braverman has called for an “Australia-style” cap on annual migrant numbers, as she responded to the Cleverly plan as “too late” and pushed Rishi Sunak to “go further”.

Asked if a cap on numbers is a good idea, Mr Jenrick told Times Radio: “There are merits to ideas like that. But what matters now is action … I’ve been very clear, that people are sick of talk on this topic.”

On GB News, the immigration minister said “more things may need to be done – but without question this is a big step forward”.

In a bid to win back voters, Mr Cleverly increased the salary threshold for foreign workers from £26,200 to £38,700 as part of a package set to come into force in April.

In a surprise move, the minimum income for family visas was also raised to the new salary threshold of £38,700.

He also banned overseas social care staff from bringing dependants to the UK, and the rule allowing the most-needed professions to be hired at 20 per cent below the going rate would also be scrapped.

Robert Jenrick is believed to have pushed for hardline reforms (Reuters)

Business leaders warned of major staffing crises in hospitality and social care ahead. Labour accused the Tories of “chaotic panic”, while union leaders claimed the PM was “playing roulette with essential services” to placate the right.

Mr Jenrick said on Tuesday that achieving greater social cohesion and national unity in the UK is impossible unless levels of immigration can be brought under control.

He also suggested that being able to deliver on commitments to cut immigration is a “matter of trust” for the Tory party – trailing Labour in the polls in the run up to next year’s general election.

“We want to reduce pressure on housing and public services, and also to build a more socially cohesive and united country, which is difficult – I would argue impossible – when such large numbers of people are coming into the country,” Mr Jenrick told Sky News.

He also told Times Radio: “I have argued for this package of measures, that we have to meet our manifesto commitment, and that is a matter of trust and ensuring that the democratic will of the public.”

Rishi Sunak is under pressure to cut both legal and illegal migration (PA Wire)

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea – who accused Mr Sunak of “playing roulette with essential services just to placate its backbenchers and the far right” – warned that some foreign workers in the UK will now leave.

“What do you think’s going to happen?” she told the BBC World at One programme. “To those who are already here, who do have dependents when they come to renew their visa, presumably they will be told you have to send your children back again.”

The Home Office clarified that those earning less than the £38,700 when they came to the UK would not be asked to leave when the measures come into force in April.

Dependents who arrived in the UK a family visa, who are earning less than the £38,700 threshold, will not be asked to leave either. However, it is not clear what happens when they come to renew their visa.

Reunite Familes UK – which helps migrants bring loved ones to Britain – said they were “beyond devastated” at the changes.

Dr Madeleine Sumption, director of the Migration Observatory, said the move to raise the family visa income threshold to £38,700 would restrict some people “very significantly”.

Mr Sunak echoed Mr Cleverly in declaring “enough is enough” as he promised to “get control of immigration once and for all”. Writing in The Sun, the PM said there is “far too much abuse of our system”.