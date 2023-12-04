Rishi Sunak poised to hike minimum salary threshold in major immigration overhaul

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak‘s government will unveil a major set of measures on Monday to bring down net migration to the UK after figures reached a record high.

The prime minister is to dramatically overhaul a series of rules to curb net migration after the Office for National Statistics revealed the figures stood at 745,000 in 2022.

The measures are expected to include a drastic increase in the salary threshold for migrants coming to the UK to work as part of a wide-ranging shakeup.

He has been under severe pressure from right-wing Tory MPs to act since the immigration figures were released, with former home secretary Suella Braverman describing them as a “slap in the face”.

She called on the PM to immediately take steps to curb the numbers, including measures such as capping net migration and raising the minimum salary threshold for overseas workers.

And home secretary James Cleverly will announce the shakeup with a statement to MPs at 3.30pm on Monday.

(AP)

The threshold is currently £26,200 and will be hiked to £38,000 on Monday, The Sun reported.

Meanwhile a senior Whitehall source told The Daily Telegraph that people “will be surprised at how strong a package it is”.

It added that the number of dependents that social care workers are allowed to bring to Britain with them will also be scaled back.

And it said there will be an overhaul of the shortage occupation list, under which companies can pay foreign workers in shortage areas 20 per cent below the going rate.

It is not clear whether Mr Sunak will limit the total number of NHS and social care visas – a move immigration minister Robert Jenrick has been pushing for under a five-point plan.

Mr Jenrick is also thought to have pushed for an increase in the minimum £18,600 income required for a UK citizen to bring a dependant into the UK on a family visa.

The immigration minister told MPs last week that his own immigration plan “would have been brought to the House before last Christmas if I could have done” – hinting that it had been blocked by No 10.

Mr Jenrick – a close ally of the sacked home secretary Suella Braverman – also suggested he was keen to consider her idea of a radical “Australia-style” cap on annual net migration numbers.

“There are definitely strong arguments for using caps, whether in general or on specific visas – but these are conversations that we need to conclude within government,” Mr Jenrick told parliament.

Immigration is consistently one of the most important issues to voters, according to YouGov polling. It is currently seen as the third priority, behind only health and the economy.

But the issue has opened huge divides in the Conservative Party, with the New Conservative group of around 35 right-wing Tory MPs exerting huge pressure on Mr Sunak to cut immigration.

Mr Sunak’s cabinet has been split on the issue, with Mr Jenrick appearing to publibly rebuke the PM over the government’s lack of action.

Mr Jenrick said he would have liked to bring forward tighter migration reforms “before last Christmas” if he could have.

And senior Tories including health committee chairman Steve Brine urged Mr Sunak not to clamp down on health and social care visas, arguing “we need these workers”.

“They are the people who look after your ailing parents and grandparents when families can’t because they’re working,” he told Times Radio.

The major overhaul of Britain’s immigration system comes as the home secretary prepares to finalise an agreement with Rwanda to take deported asylum seekers who arrive in the UK.

Mr Cleverly is set to fly to Kigali to sign off on a new deal with the African nation after the government’s initial plan was ruled unlawful by the Supreme Court.

As part of the updated plan, British lawyers could be sent to Rwandan courts in order to address concerns about the country’s legal system.

Senior Tory Mark Francois warned Mr Sunak that he must make sure the UK can opt out of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) as part of the emergency Rwanda legislation.

The chair of the European Research Group of Tory Brexiteers told GB News that angry voters “want the boats stopped”. He added: “If it’s complex because of the ECHR, they expect us as legislators to work through that to come up with a solution”.

Mr Francois warned Mr Sunak: “Rishi promised to stop the boats but as [Tory deputy chairman] Lee Anderson very bluntly pointed out a few weeks ago, well, he hasn’t has he? … We’ve had two goes before. Now it’s three strikes and you’re out”.