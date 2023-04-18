SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested in party finances probe

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The treasurer of the SNP has been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the party’s finances, Police Scotland has said.

Colin Beattie, 71, was taken into custody on Tuesday morning and is being questioned by detectives.

The Scottish National Party has in recent weeks been rocked by questions about its finances and fundraising, prompting a police investigation.

Earlier this month, Peter Murrell, who is Nicola Sturgeon’s husband and the party’s former chief executive, was arrested in connection with the probe.

He was detained for 11 hours and was later released without charge pending further investigations.

Mr Beattie is the long-serving treasurer of the SNP, having held the post from 2004 until 2020, and then again since 2021.

He has also been the MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh since the 2011 Scottish parliament elections, which delivered the first SNP majority government.

Prior to his election to the Scottish Parliament Mr Beattie was the SNP’s group leader on Midlothian council.

The police have warned the public to be careful when discussing the latest arrest on social media so as to avoid contempt of court.

They say they will not comment further on the arrest.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 / 50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 17 April 2023 A pelican sits in St James’s Park, London PA UK news in pictures 14 April 2023 Protesters outside York Magistrates’ Court, where Patrick Thelwell is charged with threatening behaviour after eggs were thrown at King Charles III during his visit to York in November PA UK news in pictures 13 April 2023 British milliner Justin Smith, from J. Smith Esquire, with a crown he has created using 319 Scrabble tiles to mark Scrabble's 75th anniversary and King Charles III's coronation PA UK news in pictures 12 April 2023 US President Joe Biden delivers a speech on business development at Ulster University in Belfast AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 11 April 2023 People take part in a rally in Trafalgar Square in London, in support of striking NHS junior doctors, as the British Medical Association holds a 96-hour walkout in a dispute over pay PA UK news in pictures 10 April 2023 Masked people attack a police vehicle with petrol bombs in Derry’s Creggan area on on 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement Getty UK news in pictures 9 April 2023 People taking part in the annual procession in Glasgow as part of the Sikh Vaisakhi celebration to celebrate the Birth of the Sikh Nation PA UK news in pictures 8 April 2023 Visitors dressed in costumes during the Star Wars Celebration at the ExCel London in east London PA UK news in pictures 7 April 2023 Lorries queue to enter the Port of Dover in Dover, Britain Reuters UK news in pictures 6 April 2023 Seating being erected on The Mall outside Buckingham Palace, central London, ahead of King Charles III’s Coronation. PA UK news in pictures 5 April 2023 Police officers stand guard outside the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon in Glasgow, Scotland Getty UK news in pictures 4 April 2023 Workers protest outside Google London HQ over the treatment of staff facing redundancies PA UK news in pictures 3 April 2023 Members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union on the picket line outside the Passport Office in east London, as more than 1,000 members of the PCS working in passport offices in England, Scotland and Wales begin a five week strike as part of the civil service dispute PA UK news in pictures 2 April 2023 Coaches wait to enter the Port of Dover in Kent after extra sailings were run overnight to try and clear the backlog which has left passengers stuck in Easter traffic for hours PA UK news in pictures 1 April 2023 Waves crash against the lighthouse in Seaham Harbour, County Durham PA UK news in pictures 31 March 2023 Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Darlington Council leader Jonathan Dulston, Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen and Darlington MP Peter Gibson in Firth Moor during a visit to Darlington, County Durham PA UK news in pictures 30 March 2023 Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner travel by train to the launch of the Labour Party's campaign for the May local elections in Swindon PA UK news in pictures 29 March 2023 Newborn Grevy’s zebra Lola, who was born during the early hours of March 17 to 12-year-old mum, Akuna, at West Midland Safari Park, Bewdley, Worcestershire PA UK news in pictures 28 March 2023 Drag Queen Dross poses during a media event launching the Eurovision EuroFestival programme, in Liverpool EPA UK news in pictures 27 March 2023 The new leader of the Scottish National Party and former Health Secretary Humza Yousaf speaks after he is announced at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland EPA UK news in pictures 26 March 2023 Caoimhe Dempsey throws her welly to the shore as Cambridge University board their boat prior to The Gemini Boat Race 2023 Getty UK news in pictures 24 March 2023 Brian Cox opens the London Stock Exchange to celebrate Succession Season 4, which premieres on streaming service NOW and Sky PA UK news in pictures 23 March 2023 The Milky Way core rises at 3am over Bamburgh Lighthouse in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 22 March 2023 Emergency teams attend the scene after a ship tipped over at the Leith dry dock in Edinburgh, Scotland Tomafc83 UK news in pictures 21 March 2023 Sir David Attenborough plants a tree, in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, for The Queen's Green Canopy in Richmond Park with school children from across London PA UK news in pictures 20 March 2023 The Superlambanana sculpture outside the Avril Robarts Library of Liverpool John Moores University painted in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, ahead of the city hosting the Eurovision Song Contest PA UK news in pictures 19 March 2023 Undated hanBumblebee nectaring on pink cherry blossom at Sheringham Park in Norfolk PA UK news in pictures 18 March 2023 Uganda’s Husnah Kukundakwe in action during the Women’s MC 50m Butterfly heats on day three of the Citi Para Swimming World Series at Ponds Forge, Sheffield PA UK news in pictures 17 March 2023 The Prince and Princess of Wales laugh as they arrive for a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for the St Patrick’s Day Parade, at Mons Barracks in Aldershot PA UK news in pictures 16 March 2023 Actor Ed McVey, who plays the part of Prince William, on set in between filming scenes at the harbour for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews, Scotland PA UK news in pictures 15 March 2023 Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt gestures as he poses with the budget box at Downing Street in London, Britain Reuters UK news in pictures 14 March 2023 Sir Dr. Brian May, musician, songwriter and animal Welfare Advocate, from Windlesham, is made a Knight Bachelor by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace PA UK news in pictures 13 March 2023 Demonstrators take part in a protest by junior doctors, amid a dispute with the government over pay, outside of Saint Thomas Hospital, in London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 12 March 2023 A convoy of 374 Tractors make their way through Pateley Bridge in North Yorkshire during the Knaresborough Tractor Run PA UK news in pictures 11 March 2023 A Dachshund miniature strides across the judging ring on day three of Crufts at the NEC Arena in Birmingham Getty UK news in pictures 10 March 2023 Cars are driven along a snow-covered road in Lever Causeway, near Birkenhead, north west England AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 9 March 2023 A woman walks past the Beatles statue in the snow at Pier Head in Liverpool as the Met Office has issued an amber warning for “strong winds bringing blizzard conditions” and up to 40cm of snow in some areas. PA UK news in pictures 8 March 2023 Demonstrators hold placards reading ""Women, Life, Freedom" as they demonstrate against the persecution of women in Iran, on Whitehall in central London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 7 March 2023 A Harlequin Great Dane named H and a Chihuahua named Boo during a photo call for the launch of this year's Crufts, at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham PA UK news in pictures 6 March 2023 A group of people lay floral tributes left near the scene in the St Mellons area of Cardiff where three people who disappeared on a night out have died in a road traffic accident PA UK news in pictures 5 March 2023 A woman on a penny-farthing at Marble Arch before taking part in a protest, organised by the London Cycling Campaign, calling for safe cycling for women in London PA UK news in pictures 4 March 2023 A demonstartor holds smoke flares as he takes part in an anti-immigration protesters march in Dover on the south-east coast of England AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 3 March 2023 Architect Shahed Saleem in the Ramadan Pavilion 2023 at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. PA UK news in pictures 2 March 2023 Striking members of the National Education Union (NEU) South East Region at a rally in Chichester, West Sussex, in a long-running dispute over pay PA UK news in pictures 1 March 2023 Members of the Welsh Guards replace their bearskin headress after giving three cheers during a St David's Day visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks in Windsor, Berkshire PA UK news in pictures 28 February 2023 Princess of Wales and Prince William take part in a spin class uring a visit to Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Center to meet local communities and hear about how sport and exercise can support mental health and wellbeing, in Port Talbot, Wales AP UK news in pictures 27 February 2023 Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen during a press conference at the Guildhall in Windsor, Berkshire, following the announcement that they have struck a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol PA UK news in pictures 26 February 2023 Homes sit close to the cliff edge at Hemsby in Norfolk, where the beach has been closed off because of significant erosion and the risk that homes could fall into the sea PA UK news in pictures 25 February 2023 Members of the Russian Democratic Society, a group of Russian citizens living in the UK, stage a protest outside the Russian embassy in London, to mark the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine PA UK news in pictures 24 February 2023 Members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces enter 10 Downing Street, in London, after the National one minutes silence to mark one year since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia AFP/Getty

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 71-year-old man has today, Tuesday, 18 April 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

“The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives. A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

“The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media. As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”

The Scottish National Party has been approached for comment on the arrest of Mr Beattie.