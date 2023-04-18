✕ Close SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested as part of probe into party finances

SNP treasurer Colin Beattie has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the party’s finances.

Police Scotland said the 71-year-old has been taken into custody and is being questioned by detectives.

The arrest of Mr Beattie, who also serves as an MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh, is the second in relation to the investigation into how more than £600,000 in donations to the party earmarked for an independence referendum had been used.

Police said he was arrested “in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party”.

Earlier this month, former party chief executive Peter Murrell was arrested and questioned for more than 11 hours before being released without charge “pending further investigation”.

Mr Murrell is the husband of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon.