SNP news – latest: Party treasurer Colin Beattie arrested in finance probe
SNP treasurer investigated in connection with police probe over party finances
SNP treasurer Colin Beattie has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the party’s finances.
Police Scotland said the 71-year-old has been taken into custody and is being questioned by detectives.
The arrest of Mr Beattie, who also serves as an MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh, is the second in relation to the investigation into how more than £600,000 in donations to the party earmarked for an independence referendum had been used.
Police said he was arrested “in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party”.
Earlier this month, former party chief executive Peter Murrell was arrested and questioned for more than 11 hours before being released without charge “pending further investigation”.
Mr Murrell is the husband of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Full story: Colin Beattie is arrested
The treasurer of the SNP has been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the party’s finances, Police Scotland has said.
Colin Beattie, 71, was taken into custody on Tuesday morning and is being questioned by detectives.
The Scottish National Party has in recent weeks been rocked by questions about its finances and fundraising, prompting a police investigation.
The full story is here.
Hello and welcome to our live blog.
SNP treasurer Colin Beattie has been arrested in connection with a police investigation into the party’s finances.
Police Scotland said the 71-year-old has been taken into custody and is being questioned by detectives.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest coverage throughout the day.