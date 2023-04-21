✕ Close ‘I’m surprised when one of my colleagues is arrested’, says SNP leader

Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf insisted the SNP was not facing bankruptcy amid a financial scandal, as the UK government issued a threat to cut off the party’s funding if it fails to find new auditors within weeks.

Mr Yousaf addressed questions over the sustainability of SNP finances, telling reporters: “We are definitely not facing bankruptcy, I’m pleased to say we are on a steady footing,” though he admitted the party stilled owed money to ex-chief executive Peter Murrell, Nicola Sturgeon’s husband.

The new party leader was yesterday thrust into the role of overseeing the SNP’s accounts, as treasurerColin Beattie quit after police detained him for questioning in an investigation into suspected fraud over £660,000 of SNP donations earmarked for independence campaigning.

In Westminster, Commons leader Penny Mordaunt said if the SNP does not file audited accounts by 31 May their “short money”, payments to opposition parties for parliamentary work, will be cut off.

SNP leader Humza Yousaf said the party was “still in conversations” with prospective new auditors after the previous firm quit last year.