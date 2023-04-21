SNP – latest news: Humza Yousaf insists party not going bankrupt as Westminster makes threat
SNP leader under pressure over party finances, as UK government sets red line on audit
Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf insisted the SNP was not facing bankruptcy amid a financial scandal, as the UK government issued a threat to cut off the party’s funding if it fails to find new auditors within weeks.
Mr Yousaf addressed questions over the sustainability of SNP finances, telling reporters: “We are definitely not facing bankruptcy, I’m pleased to say we are on a steady footing,” though he admitted the party stilled owed money to ex-chief executive Peter Murrell, Nicola Sturgeon’s husband.
The new party leader was yesterday thrust into the role of overseeing the SNP’s accounts, as treasurerColin Beattie quit after police detained him for questioning in an investigation into suspected fraud over £660,000 of SNP donations earmarked for independence campaigning.
In Westminster, Commons leader Penny Mordaunt said if the SNP does not file audited accounts by 31 May their “short money”, payments to opposition parties for parliamentary work, will be cut off.
SNP leader Humza Yousaf said the party was “still in conversations” with prospective new auditors after the previous firm quit last year.
Sean O’Grady: Nicola Sturgeon’s fall from grace is astonishing – and she only has herself to blame
You have to wonder how Sturgeon, a trained solicitor and apparently canny politician ended up in this parodic situation, writes Sean O’Grady. Rarely can a politician and indeed an entire political party have fallen from grace quite so rapidly.
Nicola Sturgeon’s fall from grace is astonishing – and she only has herself to blame
You have to wonder how Sturgeon, a trained solicitor and apparently canny politician, ended up in this parodic situation
Labour MP apologises after calling Humza Yousaf ‘Mohammed Yousaf’ on live TV
A senior Labour MP has apologised after calling Scotland’s first minister Humza Yousaf “Mohammed” during a live TV interview.
Shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland Peter Kyle made the mistake during an appearance on Sky News today, while championing Scottish Labour as a “credible alternative” to the Scottish National Party, led by Mr Yousaf.
The newly-minted first minister succeeded Nicola Sturgeon following her sudden resignation in March. Mr Yousaf took the helm just days before Ms Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell, was arrested in connection with the police probe into the SNP’s finances.
Click here to read the story in full:
Labour MP apologises after calling Humza Yousaf ‘Mohammed Yousaf’ on live TV
Peter Kyle has since admitted he was ‘mortified’ by the mistake
Labour suggests MSPs under police investigation should be suspended
Labour has suggested members of the Scottish Parliament who are under police investigation should be suspended amid inquiries into SNP finances.
Shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire referenced the police investigation into the SNP’s finances in the Commons, saying First Minister Humza Yousaf should suspend MSPs who are the subject of police inquiries.
She also raised questions about the party’s auditors.
Labour suggests MSPs under police investigation should be suspended
A police investigation into the SNP’s finances was referenced in the Commons.
ICYMI: Nicola Sturgeon likely to be arrested next by police, SNP fears
Senior members of the SNP fear that former leader Nicola Sturgeon could be the next figure to be arrested in the Police Scotland investigation into the party’s finances.
The SNP has been rocked by the arrest of former chief executive Peter Murrell and current treasurer Colin Beattie, both of whom were later released without charge pending further enquiries.
One senior SNP figure told The Independent it was likely that Ms Sturgeon would also be arrested, given that she is one of the three names believed to be on party accounts.
Our political correspondent Adam Forrest has the details:
Nicola Sturgeon likely to be arrested next by police, SNP fears
Former leader being questioned by police ‘inevitable’, say party figures reeling from arrest of treasurer
ICYMI: Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell seen for first time since his arrest
Operation Branchform: Timeline of police probe into SNP finances
SNP treasurer Colin Beattie has been arrested in connection with a police investigation into the party’s finances, the latest development in saga engulfing the party in power in Scotland.
It follows the arrest of chief executive Peter Murrell, Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, in connection with a Police Scotland probe. He was later released without charge pending further inquiries.
The probe into £660,000 raised specifically for Scottish independence campaigning was launched after it was alleged money was diverted from the “ring-fenced” fund – sparking the exit of senior people from the SNP.
Adam Forrest takes a closer look at how the story of the finance inquiry and the arrests have unfolded:
Operation Branchform: Timeline of police probe into SNP finances
Investigation dates back to 2021 claims ‘ring-fenced’ indyref2 campaign money used for other things
Andrew Grice: The ‘fresh start for Scotland’ has turned into an episode of The Thick of It
The “fresh start for Scotland” promised by Humza Yousaf when he set out his agenda as the country’s first minister turned into an episode of The Thick of It, farcically overshadowed by the arrest of Colin Beattie, the SNP treasurer, writes Andrew Grice.
The ‘fresh start for Scotland’ became an episode of The Thick of It | Andrew Grice
‘Of course I’m surprised that one of my colleagues has been arrested,’ Yousaf unwisely told a scrum of reporters. Malcolm Tucker would have exploded, writes Andrew Grice
Minister hits out at Scottish secretary as deposit return changes announced
The minister charged with implementing Scotland’s deposit return scheme (DRS) has hit out at the Scottish Secretary as she announced that small containers and products with low sales would be exempt from the initiative.
The start of the DRS scheme was delayed from August to March earlier this week by First Minister Humza Yousaf, with Lorna Slater providing more detail on Thursday.
Under the Scottish Government initiative, a 20p deposit will be added to the price of drinks in cans and bottles which will be repaid to the consumer when they are returned to a retailer.
The scheme had previously caused concern among businesses, which Ms Slater said was primarily due to the UK Government not providing an exclusion to the Internal Market Act (IMA) and comments from Scottish Secretary Alister Jack.
“The primary cause of this has been the uncertainty created by the continued failure by the UK Government to issue an IMA exclusion,” she told MSPs.
“Together with public briefings against the scheme from the Secretary of State for Scotland, the effect has been corrosive, undermining confidence, stalling progress, halting private investment.
“Some businesses have said that they will simply not join the scheme because of the UK Government’s position, and there has been extensive feedback from industry that they are not willing to proceed with investments until they have clarity.”
There has been some argument around the request for the exemption to the IMA, with the UK Government claiming no such request has been made while the Scottish Government asserts it had been asked for by former deputy first minister John Swinney.
SNP still owes money to Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, Yousaf admits
The SNP still owes money to its former chief executive Peter Murrell, Humza Yousaf has said.
The first minister also said the party is “not facing bankruptcy” and is on a “steady footing” financially.
It emerged in December that Mr Murrell, former leader Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, had loaned the party £100,000 in June 2021.
Speaking to journalists after First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Mr Yousaf was asked if money is still outstanding to Mr Murrell, who was arrested earlier this month by police investigating the SNP‘s finances.
Mr Yousaf said: “I think there is money still absolutely outstanding to Peter Murrell.”
He said he would lay out details of how much is owed after a review into the party’s governance takes place.
SNP could see ‘short money’ payments stopped
Commons leader Penny Mordaunt said that if the SNP does not file audited accounts by 31 May their “short money” payments will be stopped.
The money is apportioned to all opposition parties to help them carry out parliamentary duties.
SNP leader Humza Yousaf said the party had not yet appointed new auditors and was “still in conversations” with prospective firms.
The party’s auditors quit towards the end of last year, though Mr Yousaf was kept in the dark about this until taking the leadership last month.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies