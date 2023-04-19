Labour MP apologises after calling Humza Yousaf ‘Mohammed Yousaf’ on live TV

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A senior Labour MP has apologised after calling Scotland’s first minister Humza Yousaf “Mohammed” during a live TV interview.

Shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland Peter Kyle made the mistake during an appearance on Sky News today, while championing Scottish Labour as a “credible alternative” to the Scottish National Party, led by Mr Yousaf.

The newly-minted first minister succeeded Nicola Sturgeon following her sudden resignation in March. Mr Yousaf took the helm just days before Ms Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell, was arrested in connection with the police probe into the SNP’s finances.

Mr Kyle’s gaffe occurred during an interview with Sky News’ Niall Paterson, who asked the MP for Hove whether Mr Yousaf should suspend Ms Sturgeon from the party.

Speaking from Belfast this morning, Mr Kyle said: “What we’re trying to do is put together a credible alternative, an inspiring, hopeful alternative, with credible plans to solve the challenges in public services in Northern Ireland, which are rife, the economy, which is underperforming because of two failed governments which are there to serve the people of Northern—of Scotland.

The Labour MP made the mistake during an interview with Sky News on Wednesday morning (Sky News)

“Those are the things we’ve tried to set out an alternative to.”

He added: “I think that Mohammed Yousaf needs to get a grip on his party, because right now it is not capable of serving the people of Scotland.

Mr Kyle has since admitted he was “mortified” by the mistake and has offered his apologies to Mr Yousaf.

“I’m always mortified if I ever get someone’s name wrong and I am now,” he said in a statement. “I’m sorry to Humza and promise it’s a mistake I won’t make twice.”

Mr Kyle’s slip up has sparked widespread criticism online.

The Labour Muslim Network called the mistake “extremely disappointing,” adding on Twitter: “We hope this can be corrected urgently on the public record and an apology issued.”

Meanwhile, journalist Ash Sarkar wrote: “I don’t think it’s unreasonable for British politicians to have to remember the name of the Scottish first minister, and not just replace it with something equally ethnic-sounding.”

Humza Yousaf was made first minister in March (Getty Images)

Police Scotland has been looking into how more than £600,000 in donations to the SNP earmarked for an independence referendum had been used.

Earlier on Wednesday, SNP treasurer Colin Beattie said he was stepping down from his role after he was arrested on Tuesday.

Mr Yousaf said he wanted to “offer my thanks to Colin” after he announced he would step back.

The Independent contacted the Labour Party for comment, who again shared Mr Kyle’s statement.