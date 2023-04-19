Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

SNP treasurer Colin Beattie has quit a day after being questioned by police investigating the party’s finances, as senior figures fear Nicola Sturgeon could be the next to be arrested.

The MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh was taken into custody by Police Scotland on Tuesday for questioning and released without charge.

And on Wednesday Mr Beattie said he was stepping down as party treasurer “with immediate effect” and also giving up his role on the Scottish parliament’s public audit committee.

“On a personal level, this decision has not been easy, but it is the right decision to avoid further distraction to the important work being led by Humza Yousaf to improve the SNP’s governance and transparency,” he said.

Mr Beattie added: “I will continue to cooperate fully with Police Scotland’s enquiries and it would be inappropriate for me to comment any further on a live case.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said it was the “right decision” made by “the wrong man”.

“While Humza Yousaf played for time and failed to do the right thing, Colin Beattie at least could see the writing on the wall,” she said. “For too long, a culture of secrecy and cover-up has been allowed to fester at the heart of the SNP.

“And while the investigation spreads, the SNP is still refusing to take the basic step of suspending MSPs who are the subject of police inquiries.

“Humza Yousaf’s failure to act has made it clear – his priority is the cover-up to protect the SNP, not the people of Scotland.”

Scottish Conservative chair Craig Hoy said it was “right” for Mr Beattie to step back. He added: “But the SNP’s leadership should have moved decisively to address this immediately, instead of dithering. They should now suspend him, Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon from the party until this murky business is cleared up.”

Mr Yousaf has so far rejected calls to suspend his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell as the police probe rumbles on.

Police Scotland is currently investigating the matter of £660,000 that was raised by the SNP for Scottish independence campaigning, following allegations of donations fraud.

The inquiry, codenamed Operation Branchform, was launched in 2021 after it was alleged that money had been diverted from a “ring-fenced” fund to fight a second Scottish independence referendum – sparking the resignation of several senior people from the SNP’s ruling body.

Mr Beattie’s arrest and resignation followed the arrest two weeks ago of chief executive Mr Murrell, who was released without charge pending further inquiries.

The 71-year-old will remain as the deputy convener of Holyrood’s economy and fair work committee for now. Mr Yousaf, who won the contest to replace Ms Sturgeon last month, will be thrust into the role of party treasurer until a permanent replacement for Mr Beattie is appointed.

Mr Beattie’s arrest and resignation is the latest shock to hit the beleaguered party. It comes as senior members of the SNP fear that Ms Sturgeon could be the next figure to be arrested in the investigation.

One senior SNP figure told The Independent it was likely that Ms Sturgeon would also be arrested, given that she is one of the three names believed to be on party accounts.

Ms Sturgeon, Mr Murrell and Mr Beattie were named on the financial information presented to the SNP conference last year, the source said – but added that the police would want to “cover their bases” before any arrest.

Some of the party’s MPs and MSPs have also said it is “inevitable” that Ms Sturgeon will be interviewed by police under caution in the weeks ahead.

And despite Mr Beattie’s arrest, Mr Yousaf said he does “not believe” that the SNP is operating in a criminal way. Scotland’s first minister also said he was “surprised” one of his colleagues had been arrested.

Ash Regan – who came last in the SNP leadership contest – has said that she has “some sympathy” with those saying the contest should now be re-run given the ongoing turmoil.

Although she said she wasn’t calling for a re-run, she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that “some people” were making that argument, and added: “I do have some sympathy with that argument.”

Leadership runner-up Kate Forbes said on Wednesday Mr Yousaf needs to take “decisive and quick action” or the party will be in trouble at the next general election.