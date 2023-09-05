Now Houses of Parliament being tested for crumbling concrete as crisis grows

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Houses of Parliament is being tested for a form of crumbling concrete that has already caused the closure of more than 100 schools.

Surveyors are on the parliamentary estate looking for reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac), which is a lightweight building material used from the 1950s up to the mid-1990s, but is now assessed to be at risk of collapse.

The presence of the material in schools has caused a crisis for prime minister Rishi Sunak after last week’s announcement that 104 schools would have to close.

If Raac is found it would cause a considerable problem for the crumbling infrastructure, which faces mounting essential repairs such as the removal of asbestos, reducing the fire risk, renewing pluming, and conservation to the building itself.

It is estimated that any work to the Grade I listed building could take between 46 and 76 years and have a price tag between £11-22 billion.

In other developments, education secretary Gillian Keegan today told school chiefs who have not responded to a survey about crumbling concrete to “get off their backsides” and inform the government if they are affected.

Keegan said she hoped all the “publicity” around Raac in buildings will make the responsible bodies for schools fill out the government’s questionnaire on the matter by the end of this week. Ms Keegan has been criticised for shifting the blame onto schools during the concrete crisis, with one union leader describing the remarks as “outrageous”.

She railed against those who had “sat on their arse and done nothing” in a sweary outburst on Monday, said 5% of schools, or the bodies responsible for them, had still not responded to a questionnaire sent out by the Department for Education (DfE) about Raac on their sites.

She told Jeremy Vine on BBC Radio 2 on Tuesday: “Now hopefully all this publicity will make them get off their backsides. But what I would like them to do is to respond because I want to be the Secretary of State that knows exactly in every school where there is Raac and takes action.”

More follows