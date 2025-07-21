Former Kemi Badenoch ally expelled from Conservative Party
Former Ipswich MP Tom Hunt kicked out of party after disciplinary investigation
Former Conservative MP Tom Hunt has been expelled from the party after an investigation into a disciplinary matter.
The party announced the decision after a long investigation into the former Ipswich MP, who lost his seat in last year’s general election.
A spokesman for the party said: “Tom Hunt has been expelled from the Conservative Party following a complaints process. This process is rightly confidential.”
However, Mr Hunt has said that he is “disappointed” about the decision and indicated that he now intends to appeal.
He told The Independent: “I am deeply disappointed by this provisional decision. I have strongly refuted the complaint from the start and continue to do so. I am currently seeking legal advice so it would be inappropriate for me to comment further at this stage. It's a confidential process."
During his time as an MP, Mr Hunt was deputy chairman of the influential right-wing Common Sense Group of Tory MPs.
In his role, he had pushed for the Rwanda deportation scheme, greater immigration control, leaving the European Convention of Human Rights and a tougher stance on so called culture war issues.
His name had been mentioned in speculation over defectors to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, but he had remained loyal to the Tories.
He was a key supporter of Kemi Badenoch when she first ran for the party leadership in 2022.
At the time he wrote for The Ipswich Star: “I think she is genuinely courageous. Her delivery at the dispatch box is powerful. She speaks her mind, which is refreshing. She is passionate and patriotic, and I think she can excite and inspire the nation.”
However, he since changed his mind and backed Ms Badenoch’s main rival Robert Jenrick in the contest last year before she won last year.
