Conservative Party deputy chairman Lee Anderson, who has backed the death penalty and claimed people who use food banks can’t cook properly, is the latest Tory MP to be given a show on GB News.

The MP for Ashfield, in Nottinghamshire, will join fellow Conservatives Jacob Rees-Mogg, Esther McVey and Philip Davies as a host and contributor on the channel.

In a statement after it was announced, he said: “GB News is the true voice of the Great British silent majority.

“I’m joining the people’s channel to ensure their voice is heard.”

Conservative deputy chairman Lee Anderson (UK Parliament/PA) (PA Media)

Mr Anderson, who was appointed as deputy chairman of the Conservative Party in February, is known for his outspoken and controversial views, which include supporting the death penalty and claiming people on Universal Credit were not in poverty.

Mr Anderson claimed reintroducing capital punishment would be incredibly effective because “nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed”.

Last week, Mr Anderson also claimed some families were “abusing” food banks because they also eat out in McDonald’s.

The deputy chairman claimed he has seen one family being helped at a food bank “in McDonald’s two or three times a week” as he criticised their “priorities”.

His views on food banks also rasied eyebrows during an interview with Times Radio in December, when he suggested nurses who use foodbanks have “got something wrong with their own finances.”

He said: “Anybody earning 30-odd grand a year – which most nurses are – using food banks, then they’ve got something wrong with their own finances.”

Mr Anderson hasn’t just sparked controversy during his political career. Before even entering the House of Commons, Mr Anderson sparked anger by posting a video on Facebook arguing during his election campaign that “nuisance tenants” should be forced to live in tents and pick potatoes.

Mr Anderson previously appeared for a weekly segment on Dan Wootton’s show on GB News, titled The Real World with Lee Anderson, for which he received £200 per week according to the register of MPs’ interests.

The register suggests that he will be in line for a significant increase in that fee if he hosts his own show, with fellow Conservative MPs earning more than twice that as presenters.

Conservative MP for Bishop Auckland Dehenna Davison previously hosted a show on the channel until she joined Liz Truss’ cabinet in September last year.

Former UKIP and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage leads a daily primetime show, and former Labour MP Gloria De Piero presents a programme at 6pm on Saturdays.

GB News editorial director Michael Booker said: “Lee has been a breath of fresh air in Westminster since he was elected, doing something that many politicians are scared to do: talking honestly about what they believe.

“Our viewers and listeners appreciate his common-sense language, something that has been missing from politics for a long time. As the next election will be fought in the Red Wall, Lee’s insights into northern voters will be key.”

It has not yet been announced when Mr Anderson’s show will air.

The MP for Ashfield was previously voted Conservative MPs’ favourite backbencher.