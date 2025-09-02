Tory whips urge MPs to turn up to party conference amid fears of no shows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tory MPs have revealed that whips have been ringing them to encourage them to go to Kemi Badenoch’s first party conference as leader in October amid concerns that it will be poorly attended.

An email has been sent to MPs to urge them to attend, while MPs have reported calls from party whips asking if they are planning to turn up at the Manchester event with the tone described as “pleading”.

One veteran MP told The Independent: “I don’t remember whips calling before like this.

“I was actually planning to go but I think there is a concern that not many people will attend.”

Kemi Badenoch has been leader for almost a year ( Getty )

The office manager of another MP said: “I have to say it sounded to me like a pleading call. It was highly unusual. I’ve been organising conferences for years now and I don’t think this has happened before.”

Meanwhile, a member of staff of a third MP said: “There has been an email encouraging MPs to go.”

However, it appears the words of encouragement have not had the desired effect on all MPs, with one telling The Independent: “I’m not going. Little point.”

However, the Tories insisted it was “not unusual” for whips to try to gauge attendance numbers before conference and said they were not concerned.

A source added: “From what I know MP attendance this year is set to be very healthy.”

It comes as senior figures in the Conservative Party admit that their leader “is just not cutting through at the moment”.

There is speculation that Ms Badenoch may not survive next year’s local elections in May if results go badly again, and suggestions that her rivals from the leadership race – shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick or shadow communities secretary Sir James Cleverly – could replace her have not gone away.

Meanwhile, Nigel Farage’s Reform is dominating the news agenda and the polls around eight points ahead of Labour with the Tories a distant third.

The party leadership is considering bring forward “meaty announcements” earlier than planned in an attempt to try to shift the dial.

Last year’s Tory conference in Birmingham was well attended, despite the party’s historic defeat in the general election.

However, one MP noted: “We were still running the leadership conference then and there was a lot of interest in the final four candidates. I suspect a lot of those who turned up last year have left the party or even defected to Reform.”

The Independent has asked the Conservative Party for comment.