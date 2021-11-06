The Conservative Party has reportedly been offering House of Lords peerages to wealthy benefactors as a “reward” for large donations.

The report, by The Sunday Times and Open Democracy, says that “wealthy benefactors appear to be guaranteed a peerage if they take on the temporary role as the party treasurer and increase their own donations beyond £3 million.”

It quoted sources from inside the Conservative Party who said the party has a “tradition” whereby Conservative prime ministers hand out a peerage to the party’s treasurer.

According to the report, in the last two decades, all 16 of the party’s treasurers - except the most recent - have been offered a seat in the House of Lords.

A further 22 of the party’s main financial backers who have given £54 million to the party between them, including nine donor treasurers, have also been offered seats since 2010.

By contrast, only two Labour Party donors and five Liberal Democrat financial backers have been ennobled over the same period.

However, there is no suggestion any of the donors named in the investigation requested or were promised a peerage or were directed or offered to pay any particular sum to secure an honour.

The parliamentary watchdog has blocked six further peerage nominations for Conservative donors on the grounds of impropriety over those 11 years, the report said.

The Independent has reached out to the Conservative Party for comment. However, a spokesman told The Sunday Times: “We do not believe that successful businesspeople and philanthropists who contribute to political causes and parties should be disqualified from sitting in the legislature.”