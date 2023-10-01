✕ Close Related video: Manchester mayor Andy Burnham makes plea to PM on HS2

Rishi Sunak vowed to make “long-term” decisions for a “brighter future” as he arrived at the Tory Party conference.

Conservative MPs, their staff and party members are gathering in Manchester for the annual four-day gathering, likely to be the last before the next general election.

Writing on X/Twitter, Sunak said he’d learned during his time in office that the political system doesn’t always incentivise the “right” decisions.

“At Conservative Party Conference this week, we’ll show that can change,” he added. “And we’ll do it by taking long-term decisions for a brighter future.”

With his party trailing badly in the polls, Mr Sunak is expected to focus on policies that have the potential to narrow the gap with Labour.

But Sir John Curtice, writing exclusively for The Independent, says the Tories are on course for a landslide defeat at the next general election.

“The Conservatives appear to be heading unwaveringly on a course that leads towards heavy defeat in an election that is now at most little more than a year away,” he said.