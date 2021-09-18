Time is running out to make the looming Cop26 climate emergency summit a success, Boris Johnson will tell world leaders on a trip to the United Nations and the White House.

The prime minister will shrug off criticism of his preparations for the landmark Glasgow event – and that he has failed to offer leadership – by urging other countries to step up to the plate.

He will host a UN meeting on Monday to galvanise help for developing countries to adapt to the devastating consequences of global heating – as a promised $100bn (£73bn) annual fund stands $20bn short.

Later in the week, in Washington, Mr Johnson will seek to calm tensions with Joe Biden over the shambolic retreat from Afghanistan on his first visit to the White House since Donald Trump was ousted.

The pair’s discussions will also focus on climate commitments, as well as on how to prevent the feared humanitarian catastrophe after the Taliban takeover in Kabul.

On Friday, the UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, warned of a “high risk of failure” at Cop26, in November, long billed as the world’s last chance to prevent runaway climate change.

Mr Johnson has been accused of failing to make the UK’s CO2-cutting promises “a reality” and of neglecting to make the summit – now just six weeks away – a personal priority.

Negotiations have been left to Alok Sharma, the little-known Cop26 president, who was handed the role after the prime minister tried and failed to recruit a big-hitter.

Ahead of flying to New York on Sunday, the prime minister said: “World leaders have a small window of time left to deliver on their climate commitments ahead of Cop26.

“My message to those I meet this week will be clear: future generations will judge us based on what we achieve in the coming months.

“I will be pushing them to take concrete action on coal, climate, cars and trees so we can make a success of Cop26 and keep our climate goals within reach.”

The UK is ahead of other nations in ending coal-fired energy production, but its record is tainted by controversial plans for a new oil field in the North Sea.

Likewise, although the UK has committed around £2.3bn to the $100bn climate fund, The Independent revealed it will come from further cuts to international aid projects.

Mr Johnson has been bolstered by 100 world leaders – including Mr Biden – agreeing to attend Cop26, providing a “once in a generation opportunity” to create a path to keeping the global temperature rise below 1.5C, No 10 believes.

But the Glasgow preparations have been hit by the refusal of China – the biggest CO2 emitter – to commit to deeper cuts and fresh evidence that the world is way off course.

Current pledges would mean a 16 per cent increase in emissions in 2030 compared with 2010 levels, not the 45 per cent fall that scientists say is needed, the UN said on Friday.

Mr Guterres said: “The world is on a catastrophic pathway to 2.7C of heating. There is a high risk of failure of Cop26. It is clear that everyone must assume their responsibilities.”