Inside Politics: 1.5C target in ‘intensive care’ as Cop deal on coal watered down

“Phasing down” or “phasing out” – much of a muchness? Boris Johnson seemed to think so last night as he defended the final Cop26 agreement, which included a pledge by all countries to “phase down” coal power. After two weeks of intense negotiations, the crucial summit in Glasgow has ended but it’s the language surrounding coal that means the fallout from the talks is likely to continue for a few days yet. The PM and the Cop president, Alok Sharma, have hit out at India and China for watering down the agreement, saying both will have to explain their actions to countries most vulnerable to climate change. Were the talks a success? That the word coal made it into the final document at all is historic, but the general consensus among campaigners and experts is that there is a long way to go to keep 1.5C alive, an aspiration that Labour says is now in “intensive care”. Some of Cop’s harshest critics – including the teenage activist Greta Thunberg – have branded the talks a complete failure. Elsewhere, counter-terror police have arrested suspects under the Terrorism Act following a Remembrance Day blast in Liverpool. The PM has admitted he could have handled the Owen Paterson scandal better and tensions between the West and Russia are ramping up.

Commons sits from 2.30pm with defence questions. Later, the PM is expected to give a statement to the house on the conclusion of Cop26 in Glasgow.