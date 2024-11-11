Keir Starmer to snub Taliban as brutal Afghan regime flocks to global climate summit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Sir Keir Starmer will snub the Taliban as a group of officials from the brutal Afghan regime flock to the UN climate summit in in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku.

The prime minister will not meet with the group at the Cop29 conference, which started on Monday, in what will be its first appearance at the forum since its forceful takeover of Afghanistan.

Asked what Sir Keir thought of the militant group attending the talks, and whether he had any plans to come face to face with delegates, a Number 10 spokeswoman said: “No plans to meet with them.

“I think attendance is a matter for the organisers, but more broadly the summit I think is bringing together 96 different delegations from across the world and the objective is obviously to strengthen global climate action and engagement on that issue.

“It is obviously vital that we approach the talks and the event with that common purpose (at the) forefront of our mind.”

The Taliban-controlled foreign ministry’s spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi said officials from the country’s National Environmental Protection Agency have arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the Cop29 conference. The Taliban’s leaders have controlled the environmental agency for more than three years now, after they took power in Kabul in August 2021.

The group’s government is not formally recognised by the UN and the international community owing to its restrictions on the basic rights of citizens, particularly women, who are banned from education and the workplace. The UN has stopped the Taliban from taking control of Afghanistan’s seat at the General Assembly and continues to back the appointed representatives from the previous Ashraf Ghani administration to represent the country on the global stage.

Azerbaijan has invited the Afghan environment agency officials to Cop29 as observers, allowing the former insurgent group to “potentially participate in periphery discussion and potentially hold bilateral meetings”, according to a diplomatic source.

But the Taliban will not be allowed to take part in the proceedings of full member states as the Taliban is not recognised within the UN system as Afghanistan’s legitimate leaders, instead as de facto authorities, the source said.

So far the UN has only invited the Taliban to talks specifically on Afghanistan’s future in Doha. China and Russia have expressed willingness to foster ties with the de facto administration and have invited its ministers to attend forums in China and central Asia in the past two years.

Afghanistan has been badly affected by a succession of climate emergencies, including flash floods, torrential rains and droughts, in the past year.

Flash floods have killed hundreds this year, sweeping away villages and people in remote parts of Afghanistan. The war-ravaged country is heavily dependent on agriculture, but successive floods and droughts have wiped away fields and produce.

International isolation has compounded the country’s economic struggles, making its population one of the poorest on the planet.

“Afghanistan is one of the countries that is really left behind on the needs that it has. It is a double price that they are paying,” said Habib Mayar, deputy general secretary of the g7+, an intergovernmental organisation of countries affected by conflict.

“There is lack of attention, lack of connection with the international community, and then there are increasing humanitarian needs.”