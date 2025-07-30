Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Public reaction to Jeremy Corbyn’s new left-wing party has been mixed, with many Independent readers more concerned about the UK’s electoral system than the party itself.

While some welcomed the alternative to what they see as a “Tory-lite” Labour government, most agreed that the first-past-the-post (FPTP) system makes it almost impossible for smaller parties to succeed – and risks splitting the left vote.

“Until the electoral system is changed to proportional representation (PR), the dog’s breakfast that is British politics will continue,” wrote one commenter.

Others feared the move could hand power to a Tory-Reform coalition, with one reader warning: “If you think Johnson and Truss were bad, wait until you see what Farage and Jenrick manage to destroy.”

Although Corbyn remains popular among younger voters, many readers questioned the strategy behind launching a new party now. “This is a disaster waiting to happen,” one said. “The left is already fragmented and needs unity, not further splits.”

Some saw the move as a protest rather than a serious political project, while others argued it could force Labour to shift left or adopt PR.

Here’s what you had to say:

No real left in the UK

I certainly don't like the Conservatives, and I dislike Reform UK even more. The problem with the current Labour government is that they are Tory lite. I cannot see Corbyn ever being PM. Starmer is sadly too authoritarian – hence the jailing of peaceful protesters.

Personally speaking, I would like to see a combination of the Lib Dems and Greens in power, but there is almost zero chance of that happening. The Lib Dems are much more to the left than Labour.

Christopher1959

Until the system changes, expect a mess

Although it is excellent to have more choices for the electorate to choose from, unfortunately, because of the first past the post electoral system (FPTP), this only "waters down" the anti-Tory/Reform vote, because those right-wing parties and their "supporters" will stick together.

Don't forget the Lib Dems, who command a fair old share of the electorate – but not enough for a majority. That could result in permanent right-wing governance! Until the electoral system is changed to proportional representation (PR), the dog’s breakfast that is Brit politics will continue, with either "one or t’other", or, as I said, because of the watering down of the centre and left-wing vote, a permanent Tory/Reform bunch in power!

Blue3Lee

It’s a step, but PR must come first

A step in the right direction – offering a wider choice to the electorate, many of whom feel they have a Hobson’s choice at the moment. But it won't work as an alternative under FPTP.

To succeed, a genuine form of PR would have to come first – freeing voters to vote for their real preference rather than simply to prevent an alternative. Corbyn won't be around for too much longer and would, I think, willingly step back once a more genuine left-of-centre Labour-type alternative is available.

Strangely Enough

Finally, some choice outside the centre

I think the public now having a slightly right-wing party in Reform and a slightly left-wing party with Corbyn to vote for is a positive thing, given the centrist WEF Lab/Con Blairites we've had since 1997.

GaryGlass

New parties need deep pockets to survive

I have two principal thoughts on this:

First, this isn't the first time that a "splinter" party has been formed in the UK. Regrettably, almost none have survived contact with FPTP for long, other than the Green Party and niche outfits like George Galloway's "Respect" party.

Second, to have any chance of electoral survival, let alone making a difference, this putative political party must have serious (pots of money) backing. If this party subsequently shows sufficient support, I suspect that the chances of any form of proportional electoral system being brought in will recede even further, because of the increasing electoral threat to the current government.

Nobrandloyalty

Corbyn’s party won’t win, but could push Labour

Whilst this new party will definitely not win the election and will probably get few MPs, the threat of a split in the left vote – letting in Reform on an even lower percentage than Labour got last year – will hopefully motivate Labour to change some policies. Possibly even encourage them to manifesto-promise PR/electoral reform to tempt people back into tactical voting for them in 2029 – so they can have better chances for the JC party in 2034.

Someone182

A split left could hand power to Farage

I remember how the SDP were going to "change politics in the UK forever". They did – the Tories lurched even further to the right and kept winning elections. I do not like Starmer, however, splitting the Labour vote is going to give us a Tory/Reform coalition.

If you think Johnson and Truss were bad, wait until you see what Jenrick/Farage manage to destroy.

Moonraker2025

New parties are pointless without PR

The UK needs a new voting system before it needs more parties. These small new party initiatives don't work out within the current system. Corbyn's lifelong main political goal is to run a protest movement – and that's what this will be. – ItReallyIsNot

FPTP stops Corbyn from being a threat

If it wasn't for our FPTP electoral system, Corbyn would be a serious threat, I believe.

Polheg

Reform will benefit most from Corbyn’s move

Corbyn’s new party will take votes from Labour but is unlikely to win more than a handful of seats. The prime beneficiaries will be Reform.

It was a serious mistake for Labour to expel Corbyn, since it was always obvious that he commanded a lot of support from the left and would be in a position to retaliate.

Musil

A fragmented left is a disaster in waiting

Corbyn to the rescue – just when we need some kind of ruthless pragmatic unity in the face of ‘Euphemism’ – and in waltzes Corbyn and a further split of 5 to 10 per cent at most. It seems that more than ever, a further counterproductive split among an already fragmented centre/left, in the face of a determined, well-organised, highly coordinated and highly effective far right, is an absolute disaster waiting to happen. I genuinely cannot see a way out of this.

Jim987

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

