Watch again as Labour ask urgent question on policing of King’s coronation

Watch again as Labour asked the government to provide a statement on the policing of King Charles III’s coronation following criticism of the arrests of anti-monarchy protesters.

Scotland Yard has expressed regret that the six people arrested ahead of the event were unable to join fellow anti-monarchy protesters.

The Metropolitan Police were threatened with legal action when no charges were brought.

Following the coronation, Republic chief executive Graham Smith said a chief inspector and two other Metropolitan Police officers personally apologised to him over what he called a “disgraceful episode” after they visited him on Monday evening (8 May).

“We regret that those six people arrested were unable to join the wider group of protesters in Trafalgar Square and elsewhere on the procession route,” a tweet from the Met Police read after the coronation.

Rishi Sunak had earlier backed the force over the dozens of arrests of protesters amid concerns they were cracking down on the right to protest.

