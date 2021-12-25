Cabinet ministers seeking to succeed Boris Johnson have been warned by fellow Tory MPs not to back new coronavirus restrictions in the new year or face damaging their chances in a future leadership race.

Tory MPs are calling for New Year’s Eve restrictions to be ruled out, with ministers set to meet as early as Monday to discuss whether further rules will be needed as the new Omicron variant continues to push daily cases to record levels.

The UK saw 122,186 new Covid cases on Friday - the highest toll of the pandemic so far - while the Office for National Statistics estimated that 1.7 million Britons had the virus in the week ending 19 December, also a record.

But large numbers of Tory MPs continue to oppose further Covid restrictions after 99 rebelled against the government’s plan B measures earlier this month - such as the introduction of Covid passes - with some labelling them “draconian” and “impractical.”

“If No 10 proposes tighter restrictions straight after Christmas, those cabinet ministers with freedom-loving instincts – who gave us all so much hope last week – must speak out,” the Observer quoted one member of the Covid Recovery Group of Tory MPs as saying.

“In any future leadership contest, we will all remember how they acted this week. We need real, gutsy, freedom-loving Conservatives to rescue us from this madness.”

Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, and Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, are seen as the frontrunners if the Tory leadership becomes available, highlighting the growing instability of Mr Johnson’s position following the sleaze row and rule-breaking Christmas party allegations.

Data suggesting Omicron is less severe than the Delta variant that it has displaced has given hope to MPs opposing new restrictions.

Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee of Tory MPs, said: “As we look forward to the new year, it is time to move on from the lazy assumption that government has the right to control our lives; we should take responsibility for our own lives once again.”

The news comes as it has emerged that the government’s scientific advisers had modelled the impact of implementing new “step 2” restrictions from Tuesday. The measures would see the end of indoor gatherings and bars and restaurants only able to serve outdoors again.

The modelling suggested that restrictions could reduce deaths by 18 per cent if kept in place until mid-January or 39 per cent if retained until the end of March.

Such measures have already been introduced in Scotland where Hogmanay celebrations have been cancelled as new restrictions come into effect from 26 December. For three weeks from Boxing Day there will be a limit on large public places, which will also see sporting matches impacted significantly.

Further restrictions will also be introduced for pubs, restaurants and other indoor public places for three weeks from 27 December. Indoor hospitality and leisure venues will have to ensure there is a one metre distance between different groups of people, and table service will be required where alcohol is served.