Boris Johnson’s new cost-of-living tsar has urged private companies to “come to the party” and help families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis with rising prices.

The comments from David Buttress – a co-founder of the food delivery firm Just Eat – come as tens of thousands of people are expected to join protests on Saturday, urging ministers to do more and provide a “better deal” for workers struggling to cope.

The Trade Union Congress, which is organising the event, said workers were suffering the “longest and harshest” squeeze on their earnings in modern history.

But on Friday evening the Treasury chief secretary, Simon Clarke, issued a fresh warning to workers that they cannot expect pay rises to keep up with the soaring cost-of-living.

The minister said it risked “fuelling an inflationary” 1970s-style wage-price spiral, just 24 hours after Bank of England forecasts pointed to inflation reaching 11 per cent in the autumn, as it hiked interest rates to 1.25 per cent.

Mr Buttress, who was appointed to the role for six months with no budget or spending power, told the BBC he wanted to make practical interventions to get food shops, utilities and leisure businesses to cut costs.

“If you think about all the money that’s spent on marketing and doing deals to promote some of the big leisure activities that the British people enjoy - let’s take some of that money,” he said.

“Let’s refocus it on what really matters to people which is making their prices more competitive so their money goes further and they can still enjoy a good day out as a family.”

He also told the BBC: “All of us are in it together, which is why I want my old colleagues in business and industry to come to the party in the next six months and help”.

Just hours after being appointed to the role, however, it emerged Mr Buttress had previously called on Mr Johnson to quit over the Partygate scandal and suggested the prime minister lacked intelligence.

He also hit out at the “total absence” of investment and described voting Conservative as an “act of self-harm,” according to the BBC.

Pressed on whether he still held those views, he replied: “You have to bear in mind I had never met any of the team in No 10, least of all obviously the prime minister.

“I’ve always been very colourful on social media. I’ve always enjoyed the banter of Twitter.

“There’s a really important job to do here - I think it says everything about this government and the prime minister that actually they’re putting someone like me in place, who really cares about it, who wants to make a big impact in this area.”