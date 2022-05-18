Boris Johnson – live: PM ‘dithering’ on windfall tax, says Starmer as inflation soars
Starmer says PM certain to U-turn on levying energy company profits
Keir Starmer repeatedly asked Boris Johnson at PMQs to commit to a windfall tax on the massive profits of energy companies.
The Labour leader said ordinary families were being crippled by the cost of living crisis and needed relief as inflation rose by 9 per cent last month.
The prime minister has “dithered” over a windfall tax and will end up supporting it in an “inevitable U-turn”, Sir Keir said. Mr Johnson accused Labour of being too keen to bring taxes on business.
Meanwhile, a Tory MP arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault over historic allegations was released on bail.
The unnamed MP, who is in his fifties, was asked by his party’s whips not to attend parliament while a police investigation is ongoing. Liz Truss said she was “very, very concerned about the reports.”
The arrest comes just weeks after Westminster was rocked by another round of “Pestminster” allegations against sitting MPs – which led Tory MP Neil Parish to resign for watching porn in parliament.
Most people in Commons ‘not misbehaving’, says PM
The vast majority of people who work in the House of Commons are doing a “very good job” and “are not misbehaving”, Boris Johnson said when asked about MPs acting outside of the ministerial code.
Westminster has been rocked by revelations of misconduct in recent months, from former speaker John Bercow being banned for bullying to Tory MP Neil Parish resigning for having watched porn in the Commons chamber.
During PMQs, SNP MP Hannah Bardell asked: “The precious principles of public life enshrined in this document must must be honoured at all time. Those are the prime minister’s own words from the ministerial code.
“So, can the prime minister tell me on a scale of one to 10, how is he doing with keeping to those principles?”
Mr Johnson replied: “I think 10 out of 10.
“We believe in this government in adhering to the principles of the ministerial code ... And I think it is always worth stressing that the vast majority of people who work in the House of Commons and members of parliament are doing a very good job and working very hard and are not misbehaving.”
Tory MP booed for Beergate question
Conservative MP Richard Holden faced boos from the opposition benches for a question over Beergate.
The North West Durham MP asked if Boris Johnson agreed his constituency was “more than just a place for a social evening of beer and takeaway curry”.
This came in the middle of a lengthy question and led opposition MPs to jeer at him.
Mr Holden asked: “Would he more broadly agree with me that education is a cornerstone of levelling up and ensuring more good jobs are available locally in County Durham too, so that it is more than just a place to bring friend for a social evening of beer and takeaway curry and is a pleasant place to live, work and bring up a family?”
Mr Johnson replied that Mr Holden was a “massive champion for his constituency”.
Ian Blackford, the leader of the SNP in Westminster, asked if Boris Johnson supported “his chancellor’s insulting statement that acting now, in this cost of living emergency, would just be silly”.
Mr Blackford said: “People didn’t need to see this morning’s official statistics to know that we’re experiencing the highest inflation in 40 years, they know it because they’re living with it ... Does the prime minister still support his Chancellor’s insulting statement that acting now, in this cost-of-living emergency, would just be silly.”
Mr Johnson said he supported the chancellor and pointed to the rise in living wage, cuts to taxes for people on benefits and energy bill relief.
He added: “And above all I support what he has done to deliver a strong economic foundation which makes all that possible.”
Rees-Mogg an ‘oversized prefect’ says Starmer
Starmer takes aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg for his opposition to a windfall tax. He lists the Conservatives in favour of a windfall tax, along with business leaders and cites the head of BP’s recent remark that the levy would not harm investment.
“And on the other side: The member for North East Somerset. When he's not sticking notes on people’s desks like some overgrown prefect is dead set against. When is he finally gonna get a grip?”
Boris Johnson, in reply, again hits at Labour’s taste for the tax rise.
Starmer brings up the case of a patient with a rare kidney condition who needs near-constant care with a wife in full-time work.
The patient, Phoenix, and his family kept heating off in cold months and went without meals, Starmer says.
“People across the country need action now ... stop the delay and do it for households who can’t afford and do it for Phoenix, who simply can’t afford to wait.”
Boris Johnson asks for Phoenix’s details and hits back at Starmer for voting against the government’s NHS plan.
A third question on windfall tax from Starmer, this time more focused on cost of living impact on households.
Starmer: “Whilst he dithers, British households are slapped with an extra £53m on their energy bills every single day.” He compares this with massive profits of energy companies.
“Doesn’t he realise every single day he delays his inevitable U-turn ... he’s choosing to let people struggle when they don’t need to?”
Boris Johnson replies to say “we’re already helping people with cost of living in every way we can.”
Boris Johnson replies to Starmer’s second question about the windfall tax. He accuses Labour of being too keen on tax rises.
Brings up the war in Ukraine and the cost of sanctions. “Giving in would be the far greater economic risk.”
House loud on both sides.
Starmer continuing on windfall tax. Focusing on the mixed signals from government.
“One minute he’s ruling it in, the next he’s ruling it out.
“When will he stop the hokey cokey and just back Labour’s plan for a windfall tax to cut household bills?”
Starmer asks about windfall tax
First question from Sir Keir Starmer is on the windfall tax Labour has been asking the government to put on the huge profits of energy companies.
Boris Johnson replies “this government is not in principle in favour of higher taxation.
“What we want to do is take a sensible approach governed by the impact on jobs.
“That is the test of a strong economy. It is by having a strong economy we are able to look after to people as we did in Covid.”
He goes on to cite yesterday’s news of record high employment.
PMQs is now under way in the Commons. Sir Keir Starmer is up.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies