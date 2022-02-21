Boris Johnson’s ‘living with Covid’ cabinet meeting delayed
Ministers were photographed arriving at No 10 for the meeting – before it was postponed
Boris Johnson has delayed a cabinet meeting where he was due to present ministers with his “living with Covid” plan, No 10 sources have confirmed.
The surprise move came after government ministers had been photographed arriving in Downing Street for the meeting — originally scheduled to commence at 10am.
However, the meeting, signing off the lifting of England’s remaining domestic Covid restrictions, is now expected to take place later on Monday after the prime minister has received further briefings.
As part of the measures, the government is expected to lift the legal requirement for individuals to self-isolate after a positive test.
There is also speculation Mr Johnson will set out controversial plans to end the provision free lateral flow tests and self-isolation payments for those on lower incomes.
No immediate explanation was provided for the delay, but reports pointed to a rift between Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, and Sajid Javid, the health secretary, over funds.
More follows
