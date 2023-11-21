Covid inquiry revelations show the value of an honest diary

Sir Patrick Vallance’s diaries – a nightly “mind dump” he undertook during the pandemic – have acquired great importance during the official Covid-19 Inquiry. They contain his private, unvarnished views on the official response to the pandemic, and some especially damaging remarks about the performances of Boris Johnson and (to a lesser extent) Rishi Sunak.

We ought not to be surprised: revelatory diaries are nothing new, and appearing in them is an occupational hazard for those in public life and showbusiness.

Why have these diaries become public now?