Dominic Cummings said he was forced to sit with Boris Johnson for hours to “stop him saying stupid s***” in sweary WhatsApp messages revealed today at the Covid-19 inquiry.

In a pivotal day, Mr Johnson’s former communications chief Lee Cain gave evidence, followed by Mr Cummings, the former prime minister’s chief of staff during the pandemic.

WhatsApp messages shown at the inquiry saw Mr Cummings call cabinet members “useless f***pigs” “c****” and morons -while former health secretary Matt Hancock was branded a “proven liar”.

Giving evidence, Mr Cummings admitted his language was “appalling” but that he was reflecting “a widespread view” that senior politicians were “dealing with this crisis extremely badly.”

In WhatsApp messages Mr Cummings sent to Mr Cain, he directed his ire towards the former prime minister who he said had gone “back to Jaws mode w***” and said he was “exhausted” trying to explain things to Mr Johnson.

The messages to Mr Cain on March 19 while Mr Cummings was in a meeting with Mr Johnson read: “Get in here he’s melting down.

“Rishi saying bond markets may fund our debt etc. He’s back to Jaws mode w***. I’ve literally said same thing 10 f****** times and he still won’t absorb it.

Mr Cummings arriving at the Covid-19 inquiry on Tuesday morning (AFP via Getty Images)

“I’m exhausted just talking to him and stopping the trolley. I’ve had to sit here for two hours just to stop him saying stupid s***.” Mr Cain replied: “I’m exhausted with him.”

Mr Cain was asked about the reference to Jaws by Mr Cummings. Mr Cain told the inquiry that Mr Johnson would refer to the mayor from the Jaws film “who wanted to keep the beaches open”.

“I think he had a routine from previous in his career where he would use that as a joke from one of his after-dinner speeches,” he said.

“The mayor was right all along to keep the beaches open because it would have been a long-term harm to the community - so it’s a sort of sub-reference to that.”

In an email Mr Cummings sent to Mr Johnson he said that cabinet ministers in charge were “useless f***pigs” and that the “feral” politicians were leaking to the press.

Lee Cain arrives at the inquiry (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Calling for a reshuffle, Mr Cummings said : “At the moment the bubble thinks youve taken your eye off ball, you’re happy to have useless f***pigs in charge, and they think that a vast amount of the chaotic news on the front pages is coming from no10 when in fact it’s coming from the Cabinet who are feral - if you maintain your approach of last few months, your authority will be severely weakened and you will lose good people cos (sic) they dont want to be part of something that looks like mayhem.”

Mr Cummings added: “I also must stress I think leaving Hancock in post is a big mistake - he is a proven liar who nobody believes or shd (sic) believe on anything, and we face going into autumn crisis with the c*** in charge of NHS still.”

Mr Cummings added there were also “problem leakers”, including Grant Shapps, Ben Wallace and Liz Truss.

Mr Cain was also shown a WhatsApp message sent by Mr Cummings to the former prime minister saying: “We got big problems coming, Cabinet Office is terrifyingly s***, no plans, totally behind pace.”

The former head of comms in Downing Street said he agreed but would “not quite use that language”.

Mr Cummings went on to say him, Mr Cain and other political aides were having to “drive and direct”.

Speaking at the inquiry Mr Cain said that Mr Johnson would often “delay making decisions” and “change his mind on issues” after seeking advice from multiple different people.

In Brexit, that was a “great strength”, he said, but in the pandemic “you need quick decisions and you need people to hold the course and have the strength of mind to do that over a sustained period of time and not constantly unpick things”.

