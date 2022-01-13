Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has suggested the Covid public inquiry must examine whether lockdown rules, including restrictions on funerals, were “too hard” on individuals or “proportionate”.

His comments came as Boris Johnson faces mounting anger after admitting he attended a No 10 party event on 20 May, 2020 when the country was still subject to strict measures on gatherings.

He has also faced fury from members of the public who were obeying Covid restrictions and unable to visit dying relatives and faced legal limits on the number of mourners unable to attend funerals.

Tackled on the Downing Street rose garden gathering, where over 100 No 10 staff were invited, Mr Rees-Mogg told MPs on Thursday that the matter was being investigated by the senior civil servant, Sue Gray,

However, he went on: “I think everybody understands that people were obeying the rules and these rules were very hard for people to obey.

“I received a message last night from a friend of mine who was unable to go to the funeral of his two-year-old granddaughter — one cannot hear these stories without grieving for those who suffered.”

Questioning the measures his own government introduced at the height of lockdown restrictions, the cabinet minister added: “Decisions were taken at the beginning of the pandemic that affected people up and down the country and we must consider as this goes to an inquiry that we look into what happened with Covid, whether all those regulations were proportionate, or whether it was too hard on people”.

“I think as we hear these stories, we inevitably grieve for those who suffered, those who could not visit people they loved, their families and could not attend funerals.

“I think the key is this is being looked into, that Sue Gray will report and the prime minister has made his apology clear and understands the rage people feel when they were making these terrible sacrifices”.

As Mr Johnson faced calls to resign from MPs in his own party over his involvement in the No 10 garden party, Mr Rees-Mogg also attempted to claim the prime minister had “again and again” got key decisions “right” during the course of the pandemic.

Responding to a question from the SNP MP, Pete Wishart, the cabinet minister said: “He could have called for the prime minister to resign at every business questions where we have exchanged pleasantries since I became leader of the House

“So I think that his call for the prime minister to resign is one that will be not be taken any notice of.”

He added: “The prime minister won an election, that is the basis on which the democracy in our country works. He won a majority of 80 and has done so much to the benefit of this country in the last two years.”