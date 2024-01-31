Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live as Nicola Sturgeon faces questions at UK Covid inquiry

Oliver Browning
Wednesday 31 January 2024 09:59
Comments
Close

Watch live as Nicola Sturgeon faces questions in the UK Covid inquiry on Wednesday 31 January.

The former first minister will give evidence for a full day as the inquiry, before Baroness Heather Hallett, holds hearings in Edinburgh.

Several figures in Ms Sturgeon’s government have already faced questions about their deletion of WhatsApp messages during the pandemic.

Ms Sturgeon has conceded that messages had not been retained on her own devices but said she has managed to retrieve copies to submit to the probe.

She has said informal messages were handed over to the inquiry last year.

Scottish government ministers and officials have said decisions were routinely recorded on the official system even if messages were deleted in line with policy.

In one message already seen by the inquiry, as former chief of staff Liz Lloyd gave evidence, Ms Sturgeon referred to then prime minister Boris Johnson as a “f****** clown.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in