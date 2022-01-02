There is still no need for tougher Covid restrictions in England based on hospital data up to the end of 2021, a health minister has insisted.

Edward Argar said the numbers on wards and in intensive care was dramatically down on one year ago, showing vaccines and better treatment had put the country in “a very, very different position”.

“I’m seeing nothing in the data right in front of me, in the immediate situation, that suggests a need for further restrictions,” he said, in the first interview granted by a minister since Christmas.

The upbeat verdict came despite Mr Argar admitting the number of hospital admissions will continue to rise for at least two more weeks “potentially”, given the lag period between infection and illness.

Before the New Year, Boris Johnson backed away from imposing new Covid curbs – even as Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland cracked down – after a cabinet and party revolt.

Mr Argar also sought to dismiss growing expectations of an attempt by Tory MPs to topple the prime minister, after a collapse in public support amid anger over sleaze and lockdown-busting No 10 parties.

“There is a clear sense of common purpose in the parliamentary party and in the country in getting behind the prime minister,” he claimed.

Hospital chiefs have warned the next few days will be critical in determining whether the NHS can cope with rising admissions, worsening staff shortages and a huge patient backlog for treatments.

But, speaking to Times Radio, Mr Argar drew a stark contrast between the situation over this festive period with the crisis that triggered the third lockdown one year ago.

“At the height of the wave, just under a year ago, we were up to 35-38,000 people in hospital. At the moment, the numbers I have for 31 December are 12,395.

“ICU – ventilated beds – again, same date New Year’s Eve, I have got a figure of 789. That did actually come down in the few days before that.

“So, we are in a very, very different position as a result of antivirals [treatments], as a result of the vaccines.”

