Labour ready to back vaccine passports for sports events, says Keir Starmer

Party’s backing could save Boris Johnson from humiliating defeat in Commons

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Monday 26 July 2021 09:54
Labour could back the use of Covid passports for mass-attendance events like sports fixtures, saving Boris Johnson from the prospect of a humiliating defeat in parliament.

Leader Sir Keir Starmer today said he was ready to support “passports plus testing” to enable mass-attendance events to admit large audiences, but said he would rule out checks to access healthcare or food shops.

There was speculation last week that Starmer could join Liberal Democrats and Conservative rebels in opposing the use of vaccination records on the NHS smartphone app as a means of regulating access to venues.

With 40 or more Tories expected to vote against the scheme - initially proposed for nightclubs and similar businesses - Labour opposition could consign the prime minister to defeat when the measure reaches the Commons in September.

But, speaking on LBC radio today, Sir Keir said he wanted to be “pragmatic” about the scheme, making clear he was not committed to telling his MPs to vote against.

“We’ll look at what government puts forward,” the Labour leader said. “I want to be pragmatic about it.

“I want to make sure that sports and all sectors are opened up as quickly as possible.

“I think that passports on their own aren’t enough, because as we know, sadly, you can be double-jabbed and still get the new variant.

“So it’s got to be passports plus testing. And that would be for sporting events, etc.”

Sir Keir said that Labour support for vaccine passports would be dependent on them being restricted to a limited set of circumstances.

“I don’t want to see vaccine passport used on an everyday basis for access to critical things like health, dentistry, food, etc,” he said.

“For sporting events, I will look at what the government puts on the table. I want to be pragmatic because we all want all business sectors and sporting sectors to return as quickly as possible, but not for everyday use, because I don’t want to see people denied health, dentistry, food, because they have no vaccine passport.”

