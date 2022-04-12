Tory MP Crispin Blunt apologises for defending convicted sex offender

Conservative MP Crispin Blunt has apologised for criticising the conviction of his fellow MP Imran Ahmad Khan for sexually assaulting a teenage boy.

The former Tory minister said he had “decided to retract my statement” defending Khan after the Wakefield MP was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

Mr Blunt added: “I am sorry that my defence of him has been a cause of significant upset and concern not least to victims of sexual offences.”

He also offered his resignation as chair of the all-party parliamentary group (APPG) on Global LGBT+ Rights. “To be clear I do not condone any form of abuse and I strongly believe in the independence and integrity of the justice system,” he added.

The MP has also removed a post from his website in which he had claimed that Khan was the victim of a “dreadful miscarriage of justice” – where he had also referred to the verdict as “an international scandal”.

Khan was thrown out of the Tory Party following the verdict, and Mr Blunt had come under huge pressure from senior Conservatives to withdraw his statement.

Shortly before the Reigate MP deleted his statement on Tuesday, a senior Tory source said his views were “wholly unacceptable” and “we expect the statement to be retracted first thing this morning”.

Labour condemned Mr Blunt’s defence of Khan and members of a cross-party LGBT group that the Reigate MP chairs have quit in protest, with one urging him to resign from his role.

Anneliese Dodds, Labour chair and shadow equalities secretary, called Mr Blunt’s comments “disgraceful”, and called on Boris Johnson and Tory chairman Oliver Dowden to “take action” against the former prisons minister.

Members of the all-party parliamentary group (APPG) on Global LGBT+ Rights – including Mr Bryant and the SNP’s Stewart McDonald and Joanna Cherry – said they were quitting the cross-party body which Mr Blunt chairs.

Ms Cherry tweeted that Mr Blunt’s statement was the “last straw” for her membership of the group and that she intended to resign on Tuesday.

A jury at Southwark Crown Court took about five hours to decide Khan, 48, was guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage boy, who is now 29.

The court heard how Khan, a gay Muslim elected to Parliament in 2019, forced the then-teenager to drink gin and tonic, dragged him upstairs, pushed him on to a bed and asked him to watch pornography before the attack at a house in Staffordshire in January 2008.

However, in a statement published on his website on Monday, Mr Blunt, who came out as gay in 2010, claimed that the jury’s decision in Khan’s case was “nothing short of an international scandal”.

Mr Blunt, who was at the London court on Monday, had said the case “relied on lazy tropes about LGBT+ people” and argued the result had “dreadful wider implications” for LGBT Muslims “around the world”.

Khan’s legal team said he plans to appeal against the conviction.