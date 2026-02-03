Thousands call for rape-accused former Labour MP Dan Norris to resign his seat
More than 3,000 people have now signed the petition calling for Dan Norris to step down from his Hanham and North Somerset constituency seat
Former Labour MP Dan Norris is facing growing calls to resign from his West Country constituency seat, after he was arrested for a second time on suspicion of a string of sex offences.
Mr Norris was suspended from the party and had the Labour whip removed after his initial arrest on suspicion of sexual offences against a girl, rape, child abduction and misconduct in a public office in April last year.
This week, the independent MP was further arrested on suspicion of rape against a second woman, sexual assault against a third woman, as well as voyeurism and upskirting against several women.
Mr Norris, 66, who defeated Tory Jacob Rees-Mogg at the last election, has denied the allegations. On Monday, he said in a statement: “I vigorously and entirely deny the serious allegations made against me. They are untrue. I am challenging them through my legal representatives.”
Following news of the latest arrest, calls for Mr Norris to step down as an MP have grown, with a petition launched in his North Somerset and Hanham constituency passing 3,000 signatures.
The organiser claims Mr Norris cannot effectively represent the constituency in Parliament while under police investigation. Despite not entering the House of Commons, Mr Norris has continued to vote by proxy, voting on youth unemployment last week.
Mr Norris responded to the petition in December, stating he would “continue to represent my constituents on a broad range of issues” by handling casework and policy queries, as well as asking parliamentary questions and voting.
The Independent has approached Mr Norris for comment on the petition following the latest arrest.
Avon and Somerset Police, who have not named Mr Norris in their latest statement, said it began investigating a man in his sixties in December 2024.
The force said all offences are alleged to have occurred between the 2000s and 2020s. In an update this week, a spokesperson said they were no longer actively investigating sexual offences against children, but that the original rape and misconduct in a public office investigation was continuing. The man remains on conditional bail.
The spokesperson added: “Investigations into sexual offences are sensitive and complex, and as a result, it can take a significant amount of time for enquiries to be completed. We are keeping victims updated on any developments, and we will continue to give access to any support they may need.”
Mr Norris is well known in the political circles of the West Country. He served as the directly elected mayor of the West of England from 2021 to 2025. Previously, he had been in Parliament from 1997 to 2010, representing the seat of Wansdyke, which covers much of the seat he now serves.
Current mayor of the West of England, Helen Godwin, said she could not comment on the ongoing police investigation, but said: “My thoughts are with everyone affected by today’s deeply upsetting further news.
“After a weekend of awful revelations in the Epstein papers, these latest allegations are a reminder that everyone – and in particular those in positions of power – must be robustly held to account where any offences are proven.”
