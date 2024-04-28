✕ Close Rishi Sunak refuses to answer if he will 'have regrets’ if Tories lose election

Daniel Poulter has defected to Labour in a dramatic blow to Rishi Sunak, with the former Tory minister backing Sir Keir Starmer’s party as a “serious part of government” in which Britain “can trust”.

In his shock defection, the NHS doctor and longtime Tory claimed “Labour alone has the will and the trust to restore and reform” the health service and warned the Conservatives had become a “nationalist party of the right”.

Serving to underscore the growing divides in the Conservative Party, the departure of Mr Poulter – first elected in 2010 – was swiftly following by reports of a right-wing Tory plot dubbed “100 Days To Save Britain” to replace Mr Sunak with former leadership rival Penny Mordaunt.

Mr Sunak meanwhile is keeping the door open to a July general election, having again refused to rule out going to the country this summer when asked by Sky News.

Amid speculation that a disastrous set of local elections results next week could force his hand, the PM would not “say anything more than I’ve already said” on the date of the next election.