UK Politics – live: Dan Poulter defects from Tories to Labour as Sunak refuses to rule out summer election
Drubbing for Tories in next week’s local elections could force Sunak’s hand
Daniel Poulter has defected to Labour in a dramatic blow to Rishi Sunak, with the former Tory minister backing Sir Keir Starmer’s party as a “serious part of government” in which Britain “can trust”.
In his shock defection, the NHS doctor and longtime Tory claimed “Labour alone has the will and the trust to restore and reform” the health service and warned the Conservatives had become a “nationalist party of the right”.
Serving to underscore the growing divides in the Conservative Party, the departure of Mr Poulter – first elected in 2010 – was swiftly following by reports of a right-wing Tory plot dubbed “100 Days To Save Britain” to replace Mr Sunak with former leadership rival Penny Mordaunt.
Mr Sunak meanwhile is keeping the door open to a July general election, having again refused to rule out going to the country this summer when asked by Sky News.
Amid speculation that a disastrous set of local elections results next week could force his hand, the PM would not “say anything more than I’ve already said” on the date of the next election.
Poulter’s defection reflects ‘disillusionment felt by millions’, says Wes Streeting
Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has said Dr Dan Poulter’s defection reflects “disaffection and disillusionment felt by millions”.
He told Sky News’ Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips: “I think it’s a reflection of the state of the modern Conservative Party.
“I think it reflects the disaffection and disillusionment felt by millions of Conservative voters across the country who are thinking about who to vote for in the next general election.
“I think it also reflects a changed Labour Party, frankly, that someone like Dan Poulter, who has worked in the NHS, cares passionately about the NHS, has come to the conclusion that only Labour can be trusted with the NHS.”
Dan Poulter says Labour has ‘track record’ of improving NHS
Tory defector Dr Dan Poulter said Labour has a “track record” of improving the NHS.
In a pre-recorded interview, the working medic told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg: “If we want to do better for patients, we want to restore that service to where it was before, then I believe that we need to look to a party that has a track record when it was in government before under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, that has a track record of delivering for patients, transforming services, getting on top of waiting lists, investing in community health care.
“That’s what Keir Starmer and the Labour Party I know will do and they will be trusted, I’m sure, to do it by NHS staff as well.”
He said the changes the Labour Party has made under Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership, “not just on the health service, but particularly on that offer on health, about tackling the determinants of poor health, housing, poverty and all those issues, are the sort of things that are really going to make a big difference”.
“I think that’s why I’ve made the change I have and why I believe it will make a difference to the patients I look after.”
Dr Poulter said “patients deserve better” and it “shouldn’t be the case in a civilised health system” that a third of patients are waiting more than 60 days for urgent cancer care.
Rishi Sunak refuses to rule out summer election
Rishi Sunak is keeping the door open to a July general election, having again refused to rule out going to the country this summer.
Amid speculation that a disastrous set of local elections results for the Tories could force his hand, the prime minister would not “say anything more than I’ve already said” on the date of the next election.
He has previously said it will take place in the second half of 2024. Most Westminster analysts take this as meaning October or November, although it could technically also mean July.
Mr Sunak was asked on Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips, recorded before Dr Poulter’s shock defection, whether the latter half of 2024 could mean July.
Pressed repeatedly whether he was ruling out July, he said: “I’m not going to do that. You’re going to try and draw whatever conclusion you want from what I say. I’m going to always try and say the same thing. You should just listen to what I said, same thing I’ve said all year.”
Tory plot to take sword to Sunak and make Mordaunt PM
Within hours of Dan Poulter’s defection, new reports were published detailing a claimed plot by desperate Right wing Tory MPsto replace Rishi Sunak with Penny Mordaunt in a last ditch bid to avoid defeat at the general election.
They are said to have hatched a “100 Days To Save Britain” plan whereby Ms Mordaunt, best known for wielding a ceremonial sword at the King’s coronation, would become PM.
The extraordinary idea is reportedly in response to fears that the party could suffer massive losses in this week’s local elections, jitters which have been heightened by Mr Poulter’s dramatic defection.
One Tory rebel told the Sunday Telegraph: “The reality is that we are facing an extinction-level event. It’s for colleagues to decide if they want to go down with the ship.”
Our political correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
Leading the agenda this morning is the defection of longtime Tory MP Dan Poulter to the Labour Party.
Mr Poulter, the MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, who also works part-time as a mental health doctor in the NHS, said he would not stand at the next election but would join Labour until the vote, likely to be anytime between later this year and early 2025.
My colleague Tom Watling has more in this report:
