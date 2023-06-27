Daniel Korsi: What are the allegations made against the Tory mayoral hopeful?

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An allegation of groping has been made against Tory mayoral candidate hopeful Daniel Korski by TV producer Daisy Goodwin.

Ms Goodwin said the former No 10 advisor to David Cameron made an unwanted advance 10 years ago and claimed that he touched her breast.

The television producer went public about the incident in 2017 but did not name the Tory. On Tuesday she called him out publicly in a Times article.

Mr Korski, who has denied the allegations, is considered the favourite to take on Sadiq Khan at the ballot box next year in the race to be London mayor.

This is what Ms Goodwin has said and how Mr Korski has responded.

Who is Daisy Goodwin?

Ms Goodwin is a respected television producer. She is best known for creating the ITV drama Victoria but she is also the author of four books and has worked on television shows such as Escape to the Country and Grand Designs.

The 61-year-old is married to Marcus Wilford and they have two daughters.

Daisy Goodwin said she first met the man in question at a dinner, after which he had contacted her by email inviting her to No 10 (Getty)

What had she alleged?

Ms Goodwin first made the groping allegation in the Radio Times.

She said that a member of David Cameron’s team had touched her breast after the then-unnamed man “summoned” her to No 10 to discuss an idea for a television programme. They had previously met over dinner.

She said at that time: “To my surprise he put his feet on my chair (we were sitting side by side) and said that my sunglasses made me look like a Bond girl.

“I attempted to turn the conversation to turning exports into unmissable TV. At the end of the meeting we both stood up and the official, to my astonishment, put his hand on my breast.

“I looked at the hand and then in my best Lady Bracknell voice said, ‘Are you actually touching my breast?’”

She went on to say how the official “dropped his hand and laughed nervously”, before she left “cross” but not traumatised.

The proposed television idea came to nothing.

Daniel Korski worked under David Cameron (UK Parliament)

What has she now alleged?

On Tuesday, Ms Goodwin said Mr Korski was the special adviser who groped her.

“Naively I assumed that if everyone already knew then his egregious behaviour would not be tolerated any more. But now the spad [special adviser] who groped me, aka Daniel Korski, is running to be the Tory candidate for mayor of London. This I think is a reason to name him.”

Who is Daniel Korski?

The 46-year-old is a businessman turned politician had worked for David Cameron while he was prime minister as part of the No 10 policy unit.

Born in Denmark, he moved to the UK in the 1990s and has also reported for The Spectator. He founded the business PUBLIC and currently serves as a vice-president of the Jewish Leadership Council.

After serving as a special advisor to Mr Cameron, he has worked alongside top Tories Liz Truss and Tom Tugendhat. Earlier this year, he put himself forward to be the Conservative candidate to run to be mayor of London.

Daisy Goodwin attending an ITV premiere (PA)

Why is Ms Goodwin now naming Mr Korski?

The writer said that although she did not name Mr Korski at the time, a lot of individuals in the Whitehall bubble knew who it was she was referring to. The Daily Telegraph reported his name in connection in 2017 but the allegation was denied.

Ms Goodwin said she now wanted to name Mr Korski after he announced his intentions to become Mayor of London.

“But if there are other women who have had similar experiences with him I hope this article will encourage them to come forward,” she said. “Because if this is a pattern of behaviour then the people of London deserve to know.”

She added: “I write not out of revenge but to send out a signal to him, and to all men who mistreat women.

“Don’t think that you will get away with it. Women like me, women who out of a false sense of pride have turned a blind eye, have had enough and we aren’t going to take it any more.”

How has Mr Korski responded?

A spokesperson for Mr Korski said: “In the strongest possible terms, Dan categorically denies any allegation of inappropriate behaviour whatsoever.”

After the 2017 allegation, a statement added: “I am shocked to find this is in any way connected to me. I met with Mrs Goodwin in No 10 twice I think, and she may have met others too.

“But I categorically deny any allegation of inappropriate behaviour. Any such allegation would not only be totally false but also totally bizarre.”

Both Ms Goodwin and Mr Korski have been approached for comment.