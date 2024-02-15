Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Cameron denied wanting to lecture Americans after hard-right Republican congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene said the foreign secretary could “kiss my a**”.

Her rebuke came following his requests that the US Congress grant aid to Ukraine, urging politicians not to “give in to tyrants” as some politicians had done in the wake of the rise of Adolf Hitler.

Ms Greene told Sky News “If that’s the kind of language he wants to use, I really have nothing to say to him” after Lord Cameron urged American leaders not to display weakness to Russia as Europe did to Hitler in the 1930s.

Lord Cameron sent tempers flaring amongst US congressmen following an op-ed published in The Hill on Wednesday, where Lord Cameron implored allies to vote through a funding package for Ukraine.

The foreign secretary wrote: “As Congress debates and votes on this funding package for Ukraine, I am going to drop all diplomatic niceties. I urge Congress to pass it.”

“I believe our joint history shows the folly of giving in to tyrants in Europe who believe in redrawing boundaries by force,” he added.

“I do not want us to show the weakness displayed against Hitler in the 1930s. He came back for more, costing us far more lives to stop his aggression.

“I do not want us to show the weakness displayed against Putin in 2008, when he invaded Georgia, or the uncertainty of the response in 2014, when he took Crimea and much of the Donbas — before coming back to cost us far more with his aggression in 2022,” Lord Cameron, a former UK prime minister, argued. “I want us to show the strength displayed since 2022, as the West has helped Ukrainians liberate half the territory seized by Putin, all without the loss of any NATO service personnel.”

Ms Greene was asked if is she was “an appeaser for Putin”, pointing to the foreign secertary’s comparison between those who do not back further Ukraine funding and Europe’s appeasement of Hitler in the 1930s.

The foreign secretary says he has a ‘deep and abiding’ love of the United States (AFP via Getty Images)

Ms Greene replied: “I think that I really don’t care what David Cameron has to say. I think that’s rude name-calling, and I don’t appreciate that type of language. And David Cameron needs to worry about his own country, and frankly, he can kiss my a***.”

The congresswoman is a close ally to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, and has previously said her name is “on a list” of possible vice-president picks for a Trump presidency.

During his visit to Poland, the Foreign Secretary has now said that he is not someone who wants “to lecture American friends, or tell American friends what to do”, but “we really do want to see Congress pass that money to support Ukraine economically, but crucially militarily in the months ahead.”

Speaking at a press conference, Lord Cameron said: “We have to do everything we can to make that Ukraine can succeed in this year and beyond.

“We must not let Putin think he can out-wait us or last us out, and that’s why this vote in Congress is so crucial.

He added: “And I say this as someone who is not wanting in any way to lecture American friends, or tell American friends what to do.

“I say it as someone who has a deep and abiding love of the United States – of their democracy, of their belief in freedom – but as someone who really believes in the importance of our alliance.”