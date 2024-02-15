US Congresswoman tells David Cameron to ‘kiss my a**’ over Ukraine funding row

Republican right-winger Marjorie Taylor Greene has told Lord David Cameron to “kiss my a**” after he urged US legislators to pass a bill including support for Ukraine.

The Donald Trump ally said the UK Foreign Secretary should “worry about his own country” after his intervention over the multibillion-dollar foreign aid package making its way through Congress.

The bill has passed through the Senate but faces a deeply uncertain future in the House of Representatives, where hard-line Republicans aligned with GOP presidential front-runner Mr Trump oppose the legislation.

Asked about his comments on Wednesday (14 February), Ms Taylor Greene told Sky News: “David Cameron needs to worry about his own country and, frankly, he can kiss my ass.”