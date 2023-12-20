Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Foreign secretary David Cameron has held talks with leaders in Jordan as pushes the UK argument for a “sustainable ceasefire” in the Israel-Hamas war during a trip across the Middle East.

Making his second trip to the region since joining Rishi Sunak’s government, the former PM is seeking progress on efforts to secure the release of hostages by Hamas and step up aid into Gaza.

Lord Cameron, also heading to Egypt for talks this week, has said Britain supports a ceasefire – but “only if it was sustainable” in the long term.

The foreign secretary said that, without Israel’s security being guaranteed by removing Hamas, there could be no lasting peace or two-state solution.

Lord Cameron is expected to make the argument to Jordanian and Egyptian leaders that allowing Hamas in power in the Gaza Strip will be a “roadblock” to reaching a political solution to the crisis.

Mr Sunak has recently started pushing for a “sustainable ceasefire” in a move that appears to underline the West’s hardening attitude towards Tel Aviv’s conduct of the war. Lord Cameron warned at the weekend that “too many civilians have been killed” in Gaza.

And US president Joe Biden has warned that Israel is losing international support because of its “indiscriminate bombing” – with almost 20,000 Palestinians killed in the fighting, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.

Posting a photo of himself with Jordan’s foreign minister Ayman Safadi, Lord Cameron said the two countries were “working together to get as much aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza as possible … We’ll continue to press for an increased flow of aid and fuel into Gaza.”

The foreign secretary also said he was “seeking to build” on Israel’s decision to open the Kerem Shalom crossing to ensure significantly more aid and fuel can reach Gaza through as many routes as possible.

Ahead of his arrival in Jordan, Lord Cameron said: “No-one wants to see this conflict go on for a moment longer than necessary. But for a ceasefire to work, it needs to be sustainable.”

“If Israel is still facing Hamas in Gaza with rockets and terror tactics, not only will a ceasefire not be sustainable, a two-state solution in the longer term will also not be possible,” he added.

Lord Cameron will be accompanied by Middle East minister Lord Ahmad. He will then visit the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation, a focal point of Jordanian humanitarian support for Gaza.

The Tory peer is also expected to meet Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who this week won a third six-year term in office, and foreign minister Sameh Shoukry while in Cairo.

Lord Cameron has previously met Mr el-Sisi, including in Downing Street in 2015, while serving as British PM.

During his time in Egypt, officials said Lord Cameron will visit Al Arish, near the Egypt-Gaza border, to see first-hand how UK aid is being administered.

He will hear from the Egyptian Red Crescent about the impact the UK’s aid deliveries, such as wound care packs, are having in Gaza.

Lord Cameron last week announced a fresh batch of sanctions, targeting both leaders and financiers of Hamas, while also placing restrictions on Israelis responsible for settler violence in the West Bank.

He visited Paris and Rome on Tuesday as part of UK efforts to help co-ordinate the European response to the Middle East conflict and the war in Ukraine.

Israel and Hamas have been at war for more than two months following the Palestinian militant group’s deadly raids on 7 October, which saw 1,200 people killed and more than 240 taken hostage.

A week-long pause in the fighting saw some 100 hostages released in a Qatar-brokered deal, but an estimated 129 people are thought to still be held captive.

The opening of the Kerem Shalom Gaza border point for aide had been called for by Mr Sunak, including during a phone call with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.