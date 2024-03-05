Watch live: David Cameron speaks during foreign policy debate in House of Lords
Watch live as David Cameron is expected to speak in a House of Lords debate on foreign affairs on Tuesday, 5 March.
It comes after the foreign secretary warned that Israel is in breach of international law if it does not provide Gaza with food and water.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that children are dying of starvation in northern Gaza.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the agency, said 10 children have died from a lack of food.
Dr Ghebreyesus said visits over the weekend found severe levels of malnutrition, children dying of starvation, serious shortages of fuel, food and medical supplies, and hospital buildings destroyed.
The situation at Al-Awda Hospital is "particularly appalling, as one of the buildings is destroyed," he said, adding that the only paediatric facility Kamal Adwan Hospital was overwhelmed with patients.
Elsewhere, Lord Cameron has "strongly” called on Hong Kong to “reconsider” their proposal for a new national security law, which he said will inhibit freedom of speech, expression, and the press.
He said the region's new security legislation breaches its obligations signed under the British government’s handover deal of the former UK colony.
