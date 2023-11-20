Jump to content

Watch live: David Cameron closes food security summit after House of Lords introduction

Holly Patrick
Monday 20 November 2023 16:11
Watch live as David Cameron closes the Global Food Security Summit on Monday, 20 November, after being introduced to the House of Lords following his appointment as foreign secretary.

The gathering is hoped to focus international attention on the deepening global food security crisis and help boost efforts to achieve "Zero Hunger" and end malnutrition.

It comes after the former prime minister's territorial designation for his peerage was confirmed, meaning he will be known as Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton.

Lord Cameron was elevated to the House of Lords following his appointment as foreign secretary in a dramatic reshuffle of Rishi Sunak's cabinet.

It marks his return to frontline politics seven years after he resigned in the wake of the Brexit referendum.

Lord Cameron previously sat in the Commons for 15 years, including five years as leader of the opposition and six years as prime minister.

