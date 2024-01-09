Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as David Cameron faces questions from the Foreign Affairs committee for the first time in his new role as foreign secretary on Tuesday, 9 January.

The former prime minister is appearing before the committee at Portcullis House, which is likely to explore Lord Cameron’s approach to his new role, his broader vision and strategy for the UK’s foreign policy, and scrutinise his long-term priorities for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

It comes after Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell warned that the risk of famine in Gaza is “stark” amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Mr Mitchell said: “UK ministers are lobbying the government of Israel hard and regularly to allow more aid in and reduce the numerous constraints that are hindering many aspects of our and others’ efforts to help Gazan civilians.

“Nevertheless the risk of famine is stark and the foreign secretary and other ministers throughout the Government are pushing the need to address this with the Israeli government.”