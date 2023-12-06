Watch live: David Cameron meets House Speaker Mike Johnson in first US visit as foreign secretary
Watch live as David Cameron meets with US House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday, 6 December as part of his first visit to the US since becoming foreign secretary.
As part of the trip, Lord Cameron will hold a series of bilateral meetings - he will speak with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as well as with Republican and Democratic members of Congress.
According to the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the former prime minister's discussions will focus on supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.
It comes after Joe Biden urged Congress to pass his national security supplemental request, including funding to support Ukraine, earlier on Wednesday.
The US president's administration has warned Congress that money for the European country will run out by the end of the year as Russia's invasion continues.
Earlier this week, Mr Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan declared that not passing the additional aid would “make it easier for Putin to prevail."
