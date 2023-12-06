Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as David Cameron meets with US House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday, 6 December as part of his first visit to the US since becoming foreign secretary.

As part of the trip, Lord Cameron will hold a series of bilateral meetings - he will speak with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as well as with Republican and Democratic members of Congress.

According to the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the former prime minister's discussions will focus on supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

It comes after Joe Biden urged Congress to pass his national security supplemental request, including funding to support Ukraine, earlier on Wednesday.

The US president's administration has warned Congress that money for the European country will run out by the end of the year as Russia's invasion continues.

Earlier this week, Mr Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan declared that not passing the additional aid would “make it easier for Putin to prevail."