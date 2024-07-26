Support truly

David Lammy is being pushed to urgently review Britain’s foreign policy towards a potential key ally in the Red Sea conflict with the Houthis and officially recognise Somaliland.

The former UK protectorate on the Horn of Africa has functioned as an independent state since 1991 after breaking away from Somalia following a civil war but has not received official recognition by the international community. The two countries had unified within days of the UK giving Somaliland independence in 1960 but broke up again after a civil war.

The renewed calls came this week after Labour run Liverpool City Council unanimously backed a motion recognising Somaliland in what has been hailed as a significant move in the country’s relations with the rest of the world.

Foreign secretary David Lammy

Liverpool’s Lord Mayor Richard Kemp announced: “Liverpool council unanimously agreed a motion calling upon HMG to recognise the former British Protectorate of Somaliland as an independent Country free from Somalia. The Somaliland Representative to the UK and local Somaliland residents were delighted.”

Somaliland’s disapora office Tweeted: “We deeply appreciate Liverpool City Council's July 24th, 2024 motion re-recognizing Somaliland's independence. This milestone is a testament to the tireless efforts of the Somaliland community in Liverpool, the UK Mission, and advocates worldwide. We congratulate all involved!”

Pressure was mounting on the previous Tory UK government and Joe Biden’s administration in the US to change their position on Somaliland which is seen as a functioning democracy in a troubled part of the world.

The leading advocate for the unrecognised state in the UK has been Tory former defence secretary Sir Gavin Williamson who praised Liverpool’s decision and urged the foreign secretary to take note.

Former defence secretary Sir Gavin Williamson

He told The Independent: “This is an important symbolic step and I hope the Foreign Secretary listens to the growing cross party voices on this matter and acts to move UK policy to recognise Somaliland so recognising the reality on the ground.”

Since the UK and US were forced to intervene against Houthi terrorists from Yemen in the Gulf of Aden on one of the key shipping routes in the world, pressure has increased to rethink recognition of Somaliland. Its major port of Berbera has been described as a potential base for UK and US military operations.

Ethiopia became the first African country to have any form of recognition with Somaliland last year in a deal to give it access to the sea. But the memorandum of understanding infuriated Somalia who claim that Somaliand is part of their territory and led to mass protests.

Critics of Somalia have described it as a “failed stated”, wracked with civil war and a haven for piracy with Somaliland, in comparison, holding democratic elections later this year.

But its claim to Somaliland was supported by Barack Obama’s administration and has recently had renewed backed from Joe Biden’s White House.

The UK took part in talks during David Cameron’s premiership but still does not recognise Somaliland’s claim for independence.