Britain’s world standing ‘badly tarnished’ since Brexit, says David Miliband

Britain’s international standing in a turbulent world has been severely tarnished through delusions, hubris and a cavalier attitude to the rule of law, former foreign secretary David Miliband has warned.

The actions of successive British governments since Brexit and assumptions of superiority have left the country with the task of rebuilding trust and credibility with the European Union and wider afield, he said.

But Mr Miliband, who left the House of Commons to become chief executive of the International Rescue Committee, in New York, refused to be drawn on whether he would return to domestic politics. Asked by Andrew Marr on LBC whether intended to seek a seat at the next election, he responded.“That’s not been decided yet. That’s not done.... If you start thinking about your next job, you get yourself into trouble.”