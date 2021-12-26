Tributes from British leaders to hero of anti-apartheid struggle

The death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu was met by an outpouring of tributes in the UK, where the Archbishop of Canterbury hailed him as “a healer and apostle of peace” and leading anti-apartheid activist Peter Hain said he was an “indispensable” part of the struggle against white minority rule in South Africa.

Prime minister Boris Johnson described Tutu as “a critical figure in the fight against apartheid and in the struggle to create a new South Africa”.

Mr Johnson said he would be remembered “for his spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humour”.

And Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “Desmond Tutu was a tower of a man, and a leader of moral activism.

“He dedicated his life to tackling injustice and standing up for the oppressed. His impact on the world crosses borders and echoes through generations.”

Archbishop Welby, leader of the Anglican Church of which Tutu was the most globally prominent member, described him as “a prophet and priest, a man of words and action, one who embodied the hope and joy that were the foundations of his life”.

Welby said: “He was a man of extraordinary personal courage and bravery: when the police burst into Cape Town Cathedral, he defied them by dancing down the aisle.

“He was a man of enormous vision: seeing the possibilities for building the Rainbow Nation long before anyone else, except perhaps President (Nelson) Mandela.

“His vision and bravery were allied with a canny political sense and wisdom, enabling him to be a healer and apostle of peace while so many still saw wounds and war.”

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, said that Tutu was “one of the great saints of the last 100 years” and a role model for all church leaders.

He told Times Radio that he would do a dance in York Cathedral in honour of the former Archbishop of Cape Town.

Looking back on Tutu’s role in the early days of the fight against racial discrimination in South Africa’s political, social and legal systems, Lord Hain said: “He represented that bubbling enthusiasm of the anti-apartheid struggle with his enormous charisma, his courage.”

The Labour peer, who led direct action disruption of South African sporting tours of the UK in the 1970s, added: “At a time when Nelson Mandela and his fellow leaders of the anti-apartheid campaign were locked up on Robben Island, Desmond Tutu held the flame high of freedom and non-racialism and a fierce commitment to human rights and equal opportunities for all.

“He has a special place in the hearts of millions across the world as somebody who spoke the truth in a compassionate way but a strong and a fearless way as well. We don’t see many Desmond Tutus in the history of the world, sadly. If we did, the world would be a much, much better place.”

Former prime minister Gordon Brown said he was “privileged” to count Tutu as a friend, adding: “His values will live on in the influence he has on the people he leaves behind.”

And Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “His was a life that made the world a better place.”

Foreign secretary Liz Truss said: “Saddened to hear of Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s death. He was a driving force behind ending apartheid in South Africa and a worthy winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. My thoughts are with the people of South Africa.”

And deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said that Tutu was “a truly great figure, who I had the privilege to meet in The Hague when he was working for the victims of war crimes.”

He added: “His adage, ‘Don’t raise your voice, improve your argument’, has never felt more apt.”

Green MP Caroline Lucas was one of many to cite Tutu’s words that “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor”.

She said: “The world has lost a shining star of hope and humanity, but his spirit will live on.”

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy recalled how the Archbishop had sent a prayer to be read at his wedding in 2005.

“Tutu was the rock on which non-violent resistance to apartheid was built,” said Mr Lammy. “His integrity, passion and urgency were integral in mobilising South Africans to protest, resist and keep the faith while rallying the global community to compassion, solidarity and sanctions.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Desmond Tutu dedicated his life to fighting injustice, bringing both humour and sincerity to all his work. May he rest in peace.

And former Irish president Mary Robinson, the chair of The Elders group of global leaders founded by Mandela, of which Tutu was an emeritus member, said: “We are all devastated at the loss of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

“’Arch’ was respected around the world for his dedication to justice, equality and freedom. Today we mourn his death but affirm our determination to keep his beliefs alive.”