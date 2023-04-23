Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter from The Independent's Race Correspondent Nadine White Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter The Race Report Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Labour MP Diane Abbott has apologised over comments she made suggesting Jewish people are not subjected to racism “all their lives”.

The left-winger, former shadow home secretary under Jeremy Corbyn, said the letter published in The Observer had been an “initial draft” sent by mistake.

It stated that Jewish, Irish and traveller communities have experienced “prejudice”, but added: “This is similar to racism, and the two words are often used as if they are interchangeable.”

Ms Abbott had added: “It is true that many types of white people with points of difference, such as redheads, can experience this prejudice. But they are not all their lives subject to racism.”

The letter provoked a furious reaction on social media before the Labour MP issued an apology – dissociating herself from her own letter and saying she withdrew her remarks.

Among those expressing their outrage, Tory cabinet minister Grant Shapps said: “Once again, Jewish people have to wake up and see a Labour MP casually spouting hatful antisemitism.”

“I wish to wholly and unreservedly withdraw my remarks and disassociate myself from them,” said the Labour MP. “The errors arose in an initial draft being sent. But there is no excuse, and I wish to apologise for any anguish caused.

Ms Abbot added: “Racism takes many forms, and it is completely undeniable that Jewish people have suffered its monstrous effects, as have Irish people, Travellers and many others. Once again, I would like to apologise publicly for the remarks and any distress caused as a result of them.”

The Labour left-winger had been responding to a column by Tomiwa Owolade arguing that that Irish, Jewish and Traveller people all suffer from racism.

Ms Abbott had written: “In pre-civil rights American, Irish people, Jewish people and Travellers were not required to sit at the back of the bus. In apartheid South Africa, these groups were allowed to vote.

The MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington added: “And at the height of slavery, there were no white-seeming people manacled on the slave ships.”

Among those condemning the remarks, Tory peer Lord Wolfson said: “Minimising anti-Jewish racism as mere ‘prejudice’ is shameful from someone who takes the Labour whip.”

A close ally of Mr Corbyn, Ms Abbott said it was “extraordinary” for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to have formally blocked him from standing as a Labour candidate at the next election.

Mr Corbyn was suspended for his response to the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s report into antisemitism in the party, arguing the issue had been “overstated” by his political opponents.

