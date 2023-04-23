Tory plan to ‘politicise’ Whitehall after Raab, as Sunak accused of betrayal

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Tory peer who is leading a government review into how the civil service operates has called for more “politicisation” of Whitehall by allowing ministers more power to appoint their own officials.

Lord Francis Maude said the system needs to be less “mealy-mouthed about ‘politicisation’” in the wake of Dominic Raab’s resignation and his claims that civil service “activists” had been working against him.

It comes as Rishi Sunak was accused by Tory MPs of betrayal over the Raab scandal – with one complaining that the PM “definitely doesn’t have anyone’s back”.

Mr Raab quit on Friday after the probe into bullying accusations upheld two claims and found he acted in an intimidating and aggressive way that could have amounted to bullying.

Writing in The Observer, Lord Maude said that there will be more cases like Mr Raab’s in which “frustrations boil over” and suggested ministers could be given more say in the appointments of civil servants.

“We need a much more robust culture, with less groupthink, more rugged disagreement, and the confidence to both offer challenge and to accept it,” the former Cabinet Office minister said. “That includes accepting candid feedback.”

Lord Maude pointed to other governments with similar civil service systems which have had more success with balancing impartiality and continuity, as well as ministers’ need for officials to be responsive.

“In France, permanent civil servants often have overt political affiliations, and it causes few problems. In Australia, permanent civil servants in ministers’ private offices are released from the obligations of political impartiality, and can take part in party political activity,” he said.

“We don’t need to go that far, but the key, as always, is transparency and pragmatism. Without a much closer alignment between accountability and authority, we will see tensions build and relationships fracture,” Lord Maude added.

Dominic Raab has lashed out at ‘activist’ civil servants (PA Wire)

It came as Mr Raab continued to hit out at the “activist” civil servants he said he was targeted by, claiming he was the victim of a “co-ordinated” and “politicised attack”.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, he agreed with the reporter’s summary that his accusers had “smelt blood”. He said: “It looks like it was co-ordinated and concerted and therefore politicised attack rather than a genuine raising of concerns through proper process in the proper way.”

Amid claims Mr Sunak had hung Mr Raab out to dry, Sir John Redwood told the Sunday Telegraph it was “a great pity that the prime minister accepted Dominic Raab’s resignation” and urged the PM to “support all those who wish to get things done”

Another senior Tory told the newspaper: “The whole policy of Rishi’s team now seems to be that Rishi must never be caught anywhere near anything difficult. He definitely doesn’t have anyone’s back. Conservative MPs are just cannon fodder.”

Rishi Sunak under pressure to explain his views on Raab exit (AFP/Getty)

Mr Sunak’s senior advisers discussed how to save Mr Raab’s job because they feared complaints against other cabinet ministers, according to the Sunday Times. But Mr Raab’s own pledge to resign if claims were upheld are thought to have made it impossible.

Mr Sunak could give Mr Raab a peerage if he does not bring him back into government in future, according to the newspaper.

FDA civil service union leader Dave Penman has accused Mr Raab of making “spurious allegations about civil servants” – and said Mr Sunak should “really should be saying something” about why his deputy PM had to go.

Lord McDonald, who was permanent secretary at the Foreign Office for five years, said there was no civil service “agenda” and Mr Raab’s “behaviour” had been the issue.

The peer told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I disagree strongly with Mr Raab … I saw no evidence of a small group of activists trying to undermine a minister. The issue is a minister’s behaviour.”

Mr Tolley led a five-month investigation into eight formal complaints about Mr Raab’s conduct as Brexit secretary and foreign secretary, and in his previous tenure leading the Ministry of Justice.

The lawyer concluded that Mr Raab engaged in an “abuse or misuse of power” that “undermines or humiliates” while foreign secretary.

Though he stopped short of describing the conduct as bullying, Mr Tolley’s findings were consistent with what he said would amount to the offence under the ministerial code.