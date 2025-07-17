Diane Abbott suspended again by the Labour Party over race row letter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Diane Abbott has been suspended by the Labour Party over her claiming she stood by a controversial letter she wrote in 2023 comparing different types of racism on colour.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Diane Abbott has been administratively suspended from the Labour Party, pending an investigation. We cannot comment further while this investigation is ongoing.”

The move means the whip is automatically suspended in the House of Commons for the Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP, it is understood.

The Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP was suspended from the parliamentary Labour Party in 2023 after writing a letter to The Observer comparing racism experienced by people of colour with that seen by other groups.

She apologised for any anguish caused by the remarks, which drew criticism from Jewish and Traveller groups, and was readmitted to the party before the 2024 general election.

Diane Abbott speaking at the People’s Assembly Against Austerity protest in central London (PA) ( PA Wire )

But speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Reflections on Thursday, she said she did not look back on the incident with regret.

Ms Abbott told the programme: “Clearly, there must be a difference between racism which is about colour and other types of racism because you can see a Traveller or a Jewish person walking down the street, you don’t know.

“I just think that it’s silly to try and claim that racism which is about skin colour is the same as other types of racism.

“I don’t know why people would say that.”

The suspension comes less than 24 hours after the suspension of four leftwing rebels as Keir Starmer attempts to reassert his authority.

The Mother of the House as the longest-serving female MP in the Commons having entered Parliament in 1987, said she got a “bit weary” about people labelling her antisemitic and said she had “spent a lifetime fighting racism of all kinds”.

She said she was “grateful” to be a Labour MP but was sure the party leadership had been “trying to get me out”.

Ms Abbott is a close ally of former leader Jeremy Corbyn, who is now an independent MP having been expelled from the party. He is currently setting up a new party with another former Labour rebel, Zara Sultana.

Ms Abbott served as Mr Corbyn’s shadow home secretary and has been a noted anti-racism campaigner.

However, she became embroiled in antisemitism allegations over her attitudes to Israel, an issue which has split the party.

One ally, Baroness Chakrabarti, questioned whether the current Labour leadership, which has been accused of using the language of right-wing former Tory MP Enoch Powell over immigration, is fit to pass judgement on Ms Abbott.

She said: "People who are writing island of strangers speeches should be a bit slow to sit in judgement on Diane Abbott who has been fighting racism all her life.”

Another ally, journalist Owen Jones, posted: “It is absolutely absurd that Diane Abbott was suspended for this. She's describing the lived experience of anti-Black racism. She wasn't saying Jewish people and Travellers don't experience racism. She's saying that racism takes different forms.”

The Independent has contacted Ms Abbott for comment.